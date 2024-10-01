People laughed when I said this.





Check that clip out. Look at how the offensive line is aligned. This is not allowed anymore. I said that the new alignment and rules against cheat motion were going to be a big hindrance to the Dolphins offense. All of these awesome runs to the outside with pull and swing blocks are way more difficult when you’re lined up in a perfect line. They’re not getting to their spots like they used to and hence why they’re not working.



For the record, this is no excuse for the offensive play calling. It has been atrocious, but I grew concerned after seeing the Ravens LT get called 3 times on one drive for illegal formation on Thursday Night Football agianst the Chiefs and sensed it would be a problem.