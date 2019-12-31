People love the Dolphins this week

So I don't live in Florida but my team is the Dolphins. Obviously since I am a member here. But over the past two days I have gotten plenty of positive responses from other football fans around here the past two days.



I normally wear something Dolphins related on a daily basis. So yesterday in Subway I had on my hat and light jacket. Guy behind the counter stats saying how happy he was that Miami won this weekend. Then again this morning as I was waking in the door to work. Some random guy yells from across the parking lot to get my attention just to tell me how he loved that Miami screwed the Patriots on a Sunday.



So as you can see, it pays to be loyal to your team. Even if they can't make the playoffs all the time.