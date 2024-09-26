 People, take that hurricane seriously. It's going to be a Cat-4 by the time it hits land | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

People, take that hurricane seriously. It's going to be a Cat-4 by the time it hits land

Danny

Danny

Finheaven VIP
Moderator
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Apr 17, 2003
Messages
68,301
Reaction score
169,100
Location
Kissimmee,FL
This is a big and powerful storm and it's going to affect a lot of people. We've always kept track in the past as to how everyone is doing. I'm in Harmony, Fl now which is just south of Orlando and we're expected to get plenty of rain but the heavy stuff is projected for the west coast of Florida and even more so for the panhandle. Alabama and Georgia will get hit hard as well. If any of you guys are in those areas please let us know you're ok.

Our thoughts and prayers are with all of you guys!!
 



I love tracking tornados here in Kansas.

If your in the pan handle you need to listen, if they tell you to evacuate. 80 to 90 Mph winds which is like a gigantic F1 tornado heading to you guys... we don't have the flooding here so what's headed for the pan handle looks scary as **** to me, if current projections hold true.

 
I legitimately moved back to FL to stay 2 years ago…on my second trip back from PA with my pickup full of stuff.

I got here (North Port) about 24 hours before Ian hit us right in the teeth. Scary stuff.

I’m about to have a glass of wine and check this new thang out.
 
Son's in Tampa just north of MacDill - flooding is his biggest concern. Last time it was everything.

Wife, daughter, son-in-law and grandbaby are located ~80 miles north of Panama City and it appears we will be saying hi to the west wall of the eye ~0100 Friday.

Calm before the storm in effect atm.

Yeeha, pray on.
 
When Reed Timmer is saying "Record Breaking" thats some scary stuff.

If your in the panhandle, I would have a evacuation plan ready for tomorrow. The projections can shift, so if your not in the path tonight, that doesn't mean your necessarily in the clear.
 
Praying for all of you. My family is in Tarpon Springs, which has flooded a few times in recent years already.
 
Please take every precaution my fin fan friends down there. It looks like this is serious storm.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom