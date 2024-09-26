People, take that hurricane seriously. It's going to be a Cat-4 by the time it hits land

Danny
- Joined
- Apr 17, 2003
- Messages
- 68,301
- Reaction score
- 169,100
- Location
- Kissimmee,FL
This is a big and powerful storm and it's going to affect a lot of people. We've always kept track in the past as to how everyone is doing. I'm in Harmony, Fl now which is just south of Orlando and we're expected to get plenty of rain but the heavy stuff is projected for the west coast of Florida and even more so for the panhandle. Alabama and Georgia will get hit hard as well. If any of you guys are in those areas please let us know you're ok.
Our thoughts and prayers are with all of you guys!!
