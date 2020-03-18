People think that I am a Downer on the FA signings yet read this article......

I am 100% sure I know more about football than every generic sports writer. They write stories for clicks, not for content. I’m not sure what people expected us to do with $100M in cap space; save it for a rainy day? Every single deal we made was structured with an out after year 2 or year 3. That means if they don’t work out they aren’t on the roster when it’s time to extend our next 2 (huge) draft classes.