People think that I am a Downer on the FA signings yet read this article......

NYC#1finsfan

NYC#1finsfan

#1DandyDanFan
NBP81

NBP81

Yippi ka yay mother******!
NYC#1finsfan said:
How am I supposed to get excited? I presume that they know more than we (I) do??

www.sportingnews.com

NFL free agency winners & losers: Tom Brady better off with Buccaneers after Patriots split; Bears, Texans faceplant

Tom Brady should land on his feet with his next team while the Patriots must scramble to find his replacement. Meanwhile, the Dolphins, Bears and Texans made some head-scratching moves early in free agency.
www.sportingnews.com
Click to expand...
You can presume Vinnie Iyer(seriously?) knows more than you do all you want...
 
JRYCRL

JRYCRL

They’re not wrong except I still like Jones for Flores press man coverage. Most INTs come playing zone with errant passes or sloughing of your man to grab a pick when the c QB didn’t see you. Flowers is mediocre but that’s what we are on the OL, mediocre. Guess we’ll be drafting 4-5 OLs out of our 14 picks (which err absolutely should) maybe even 6 and see who pans out
 
P

PhinsAAA

So now we judging winners and losers from Fa... 6.5 hrs before it officially starts. Hahaha what a time to be alive!!
 
superphin

superphin

don't go clown shoes on us
Why would you presume Vinnie Iyer knows more than we do? His job is to make guesses about how things might work out, there's no science behind it. This article is as irrelevant as posting draft grades hours after the draft to validate your opinion.
 
T

ThePeopleShow13

I am 100% sure I know more about football than every generic sports writer. They write stories for clicks, not for content. I’m not sure what people expected us to do with $100M in cap space; save it for a rainy day? Every single deal we made was structured with an out after year 2 or year 3. That means if they don’t work out they aren’t on the roster when it’s time to extend our next 2 (huge) draft classes.
 
Vaark

Vaark

Nihil taurus crappus
When the writer uses the securing of a downward-cycling, questionable armed Tom Brady as a benchmark of "winning," IMO it goes a long way to discredit his opinion.
 
