People think that I am a Downer on the FA signings yet read this article......

NYC#1finsfan
#1DandyDanFan
- Joined
- May 8, 2005
- Messages
- 3,369
- Reaction score
- 1,141
- Age
- 49
- Location
- Staten Island, NY
How am I supposed to get excited? I presume that they know more than we (I) do??
NFL free agency winners & losers: Tom Brady better off with Buccaneers after Patriots split; Bears, Texans faceplant
Tom Brady should land on his feet with his next team while the Patriots must scramble to find his replacement. Meanwhile, the Dolphins, Bears and Texans made some head-scratching moves early in free agency.
www.sportingnews.com