 People want to hate on Geek Squad McDaniel? Now he is riding like a baller to Miami to shut you up! | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

People want to hate on Geek Squad McDaniel? Now he is riding like a baller to Miami to shut you up!

Adam Strange

Question Authority
Who's more of a geek? The man whose spent years involved with football at the highest levels and has garnered lavish praise from his colleagues and players, or the manly men commenting on his looks on a message board, who have no more connection to football than watching it on tv for playing it as a kid.
 
fishbanger

Phin fan since 1970!
Last good running game was with ajayi a fifth round pick. Before that ricky williams. Maybe we take 2 rbs in this draft. A second or third rounder and 5th rounder. Enough with undrafted rbs.
 
Finsfan1984

This was my guy from the start. I really think we got our next great one. Hope so anyway. Looks like a great young Fam.
 
andyahs

Bahamian Redneck
VBCheeseGrater said:
Hearing what so many 49ers players are saying about him, I'm fairly convinced the players will end up respecting this guy. Deebo apparently spend time in his office reviewing each week and claims he helped him become a better pro in general.
That's what research does. So many here failed to do that.
 
LargoFin

