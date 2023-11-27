Per Rich Eisen: Will Dolphins home games against Dallas and the NYJ be taken over by opposing fans?

Eisen raised a question on his show today. He asked "if our home games against Dallas and the NYJ will be taken over by opposing fans, like they have in the past."



I dont live in Florida so I've only been to the stadium twice, but is this true? Does Dallas and Jets fans take over the stadium? Seems crazy to even say something like this when were 8-3.



Eisen Joked that Tua will be having to do silent snap counts at home against Dallas because of all the Cowboys fans.







Maybe in years we were knocked out and we played Dallas, I could see this, but this year were the #1 seed in our division. I just can't imagine Dallas fans taking over the stadium.