 Per Rich Eisen: Will Dolphins home games against Dallas and the NYJ be taken over by opposing fans? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Per Rich Eisen: Will Dolphins home games against Dallas and the NYJ be taken over by opposing fans?

MrChadRico

MrChadRico

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Aug 18, 2018
Messages
5,081
Reaction score
11,376
Age
39
Location
Kansas
Eisen raised a question on his show today. He asked "if our home games against Dallas and the NYJ will be taken over by opposing fans, like they have in the past."

I dont live in Florida so I've only been to the stadium twice, but is this true? Does Dallas and Jets fans take over the stadium? Seems crazy to even say something like this when were 8-3.

Eisen Joked that Tua will be having to do silent snap counts at home against Dallas because of all the Cowboys fans.



Maybe in years we were knocked out and we played Dallas, I could see this, but this year were the #1 seed in our division. I just can't imagine Dallas fans taking over the stadium.
 
One of the things about South Florida is that people who live there are from all over the country. I don't think it is unusual to see a lot of opposing fans at our stadium, but hopefully, with the success the team is having, there will be less tickets available for the carpetbaggers.

In reverse, there were a lot of Fin Fans at Metlife and I can recall opening day there being a lot of Fin Fans in San Diego as well
 
I’ve always found that Hard Rock has a lot of opposition fans whenever I’ve attended. Particularly Bills and Jets fans. Always assumed it is because it’s a good road trip for fans of those teams (plus you have transplants in FL). Admittedly, it’s been a while since I’ve been to the stadium when we were this good. As far as the Cowboys, who knows. They have fans everywhere.
 
I hope not. I will be visiting family and may look to get 4-5 tickets to add to the home crowd. The more the merrier especially on Xmas Eve!
 
Cowboys probably. Jets fans though? Will their south Florida fans even want to show up?
 
Well I hope the fact were doing so well this year that more of our fans show up.

Silent snap count for a home game, when we're 8-3, is unbelievable.
 
The Cowboys might not have anything to play for come Xmas Eve.

If the Eagles win their next three games, including against Dallas, the race for the NFCE is over after 14 games. Or if the Eagles win 2 (including Dallas) and Buffalo beats Dallas week 15, same result.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom