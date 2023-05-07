Perfect compliment to Achane???

JUst wonder which rb in the NFL or NCAA would you most like to team with Achane for Miami's tandem rbs? I could see having a similar rb so you don't have to change play calling based on which back is in the game. However, I would love a rb the contrasts Achane's skills. For example, I would like to pair Achane with AJ Dillion from the Packers. Even Achane and James Conner would seem like a nice combo.



I like the idea of Achane's speed and big play threat with a big power back that just moves the chains.