Perfect compliment to Achane???

G

gregorygrant83

Mar 23, 2009
JUst wonder which rb in the NFL or NCAA would you most like to team with Achane for Miami's tandem rbs? I could see having a similar rb so you don't have to change play calling based on which back is in the game. However, I would love a rb the contrasts Achane's skills. For example, I would like to pair Achane with AJ Dillion from the Packers. Even Achane and James Conner would seem like a nice combo.

I like the idea of Achane's speed and big play threat with a big power back that just moves the chains.
 
S

SF Dolphin Fan

May 27, 2005
A bigger back like Dillon, Forman, Fournette. Maybe Chris Brooks, the UDFA out of BYU, could be that player?
 
