Perfect Time for the Bye Week.......

With a number of players going down with injuries the bye week couldn't have come at a better time. It seemed like every few minutes another player was walking back into the locker-room. Most injuries were on the defensive side of the ball as well. Huge shoutout to Ogbah, Wilkins & Co. for stepping up on Sunday......And on top of it all Tua made his brief but effective debut. Love me some Fins Football. Finsup!!!!!