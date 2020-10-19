Perfect Time for the Bye Week.......

NYC#1finsfan

NYC#1finsfan

Finheaven VIP
Joined
May 8, 2005
Messages
3,531
Reaction score
1,312
Age
50
Location
Staten Island, NY
With a number of players going down with injuries the bye week couldn't have come at a better time. It seemed like every few minutes another player was walking back into the locker-room. Most injuries were on the defensive side of the ball as well. Huge shoutout to Ogbah, Wilkins & Co. for stepping up on Sunday......And on top of it all Tua made his brief but effective debut. Love me some Fins Football. Finsup!!!!!
 
Fin Fan in Cali

Fin Fan in Cali

Joanne Shaw Taylor
Super Donator
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Sep 8, 2004
Messages
42,784
Reaction score
26,561
Age
56
Location
So Cal
NYC#1finsfan said:
With a number of players going down with injuries the bye week couldn't have come at a better time. It seemed like every few minutes another player was walking back into the locker-room. Most injuries were on the defensive side of the ball as well. Huge shoutout to Ogbah, Wilkins & Co. for stepping up on Sunday......And on top of it all Tua made his brief but effective debut. Love me some Fins Football. Finsup!!!!!
Click to expand...
Happy Birthday Brother!:ffic:
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom