Perfecting the onside kick

It blows my mind that teams and kickers are not practicing or using just kicking the ball straight up in the air with enough hang time for the kicking team to get down field to have a chance at like a jump ball. just chip it straight up with hang time so your boys have a chance at the ball. The ball doesn't have to touch the ground first so just chip shot it up high and give your team a real shot at a jump ball. Anyways, it just annoys me that we dont see teams trying this. Hopefully the Dolphins will be ahead of the curve on this one and has our kicker practicing the chip onside kick.