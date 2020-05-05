Permanent Shula Tribute (Uniforms)

For quite a while I’ve felt that the Dolphin organization should come up with a permanent Don Shula tribute upon his passing. The Chicago Bears have a tribute to George H. Halas present on the sleeves of their uniforms and I’d really like to see Miami do the same thing for Shula.



I’m curious to see how my fellow Fin Fans feel about this. If there’s a strong enough support, maybe we can launch a grass roots effort to let Stephen Ross know just how strongly his fam base feels about this!!