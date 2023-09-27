 Perna's LIVE play-by-play has convinced me to keep one window open a for Buffalo fan on Sunday | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Perna's LIVE play-by-play has convinced me to keep one window open a for Buffalo fan on Sunday

Broncos fan Brendon Perna's LIVE play-by-play broadcast of the epic 70-point win his team suffered against the Dolphins has given me the idea to find a Buffalo fan's live broadcast on Sunday. I don't really require a Miami Dolphins fan broadcast, because I am that Miami Dolphins fan.

Linked below is Perna's broadcast during the Broncos v Dolphins game. The comments made by viewers during the game are hilarious! Also linked is a Bills fan broadcast from their game against the Commies. This Bills fan plays with his nose a lot. He might have a problem other than being a moronic Bills fan.



 
Sure. The Broncos fan guy has his own side show that is about his dramatic takes on the game's worst week. The guy tries so hard it's almost unwatchable. But yeah, I'm down for watching us crush opposing fan's day. When is that not fun especially with a divisional game?
 
The way I'm going to work the Buffalo fan window is

1. Keep a muzzle on that fan unless Miami does something worth turning on his audio.
2. I'm going to enjoy the Miami effort FIRST. Then, after all the hubbub has died down and it cuts to commercial, that's when I'm going to unmute the Buffalo fan. Since it's a live broadcast on YouTube, you can back up the video. I'll go back a minute or three...and then watch him suffer.
3. After enjoying the Bills fan's pain and suffering...back on mute he goes.

Why didn't I think of doing this before?
 
Sounds like a lot of work. I can barely tend the grill and the bar here at Loco's Sports Bistro during the game.
 
