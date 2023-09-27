Perna's LIVE play-by-play has convinced me to keep one window open a for Buffalo fan on Sunday

McMikey Mike
Active Roster
- Joined
- Sep 14, 2023
- Messages
- 340
- Reaction score
- 1,120
- Location
- FLORIDA
Broncos fan Brendon Perna's LIVE play-by-play broadcast of the epic 70-point win his team suffered against the Dolphins has given me the idea to find a Buffalo fan's live broadcast on Sunday. I don't really require a Miami Dolphins fan broadcast, because I am that Miami Dolphins fan.
Linked below is Perna's broadcast during the Broncos v Dolphins game. The comments made by viewers during the game are hilarious! Also linked is a Bills fan broadcast from their game against the Commies. This Bills fan plays with his nose a lot. He might have a problem other than being a moronic Bills fan.
Linked below is Perna's broadcast during the Broncos v Dolphins game. The comments made by viewers during the game are hilarious! Also linked is a Bills fan broadcast from their game against the Commies. This Bills fan plays with his nose a lot. He might have a problem other than being a moronic Bills fan.