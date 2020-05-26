Perry has yet to receive waiver to play in NFL/Update: Approved!

This seems like something that will happen, but do you think there is any concern he might not get approval?

Malcolm Perry not commissioned during Naval Academy commencement ceremony

Malcolm Perry, who was selected by the Miami Dolphins in the seventh round of the NFL Draft, attended his assigned swearing-in event on May 20 but was not commissioned as a Marine Corps officer.
Perry, who received Marine Corps Ground as a service selection, has applied for the waiver to delay his military service while pursuing a career in the NFL. The 5-foot-9, 190-pound speedster became eligible for the new policy after being drafted by the Dolphins.
Responding to a text message from The Capital, Perry confirmed he has not received any word from the Department of Defense regarding his waiver request. He remains confident, based off the Department of Defense order that was requested by President Donald Trump, he will eventually be approved.

“I can’t speak with certainty about anything. I think the waiver process takes a longer time and graduation occurred before it was passed,” Perry wrote in a text message.
In my opinion, approving this would be good for the military.
1. Stronger players will consider the military football programs.
2. Each military player becomes, to a degree, a recruiting tool.
3. It just seem the correct thing to do.
 
Devil's advocate
What if the guy gets a chance to star in a feature film?
What if the guy gets an offer to work for the CDC?
What if the guy gets an offer to work for the United Nations?
Or are exceptions made only for athletes?
What criteria should the military use?
 
I would imagine any of those you would have to apply for a waiver.
 
Good points.
Those other fields do not generate the money or enthusiasm of football. Is that a difference maker?
 
It’s the same reason famous people can do public service announcements instead of community service for small crimes, they’re an asset. Every professional player that is in the military is a recruitment/PR asset.
 
I didn't know there was a special provision for professional sports. No disrespect to professional sports, but a person hired by the CDC has a chance of helping more people than a professional athlete, including recruitment assests. But, that's just me.
 
Serious question, do you think Pat Tillman is seen as an asset or a negative?
 
Its not about helping people though, it is about helping the military's PR/recruitment.
 
And having an alum featured as a UN manager isn't? I get sports have more glamour than employment at a world renowned organization, but both can aid recruitment.

But enough of that. I expect Perry to get the waiver. Any hx on how long that takes?
 
