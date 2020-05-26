Perry has yet to receive waiver to play in NFL/Update: Approved!

Nublar7
This seems like something that will happen, but do you think there is any concern he might not get approval?
Malcolm Perry not commissioned during Naval Academy commencement ceremony
Malcolm Perry, who was selected by the Miami Dolphins in the seventh round of the NFL Draft, attended his assigned swearing-in event on May 20 but was not commissioned as a Marine Corps officer.
www.capitalgazette.com
Perry, who received Marine Corps Ground as a service selection, has applied for the waiver to delay his military service while pursuing a career in the NFL. The 5-foot-9, 190-pound speedster became eligible for the new policy after being drafted by the Dolphins.
Responding to a text message from The Capital, Perry confirmed he has not received any word from the Department of Defense regarding his waiver request. He remains confident, based off the Department of Defense order that was requested by President Donald Trump, he will eventually be approved.
“I can’t speak with certainty about anything. I think the waiver process takes a longer time and graduation occurred before it was passed,” Perry wrote in a text message.