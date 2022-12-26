 Personnel Issues that boggle the mind | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Personnel Issues that boggle the mind

1. Gesicki. Ok I get it he’s not McDaniel type TE. But you franchised him at $10.9 million. That makes no sense. If he’s not your guy let him walk and atleast save money. Sure you may have wanted a 3rd or 4th but $10.9 is $10.9

2. Cedric Wilson. Big contract. Yes before tyreek trade but you invested him and all you have is a guy that fair catches punt after punt.

3. Channing Tindall. Guy has more potential than baker surely. If he’s not cracking any playing time by now with guys in front of him like baker he’s obviously got issues which begs the question why pick him

4. Ezukanma. Seriously this guy gets passed over by River, Sheffield, Braylon Sanders. No way you can say this guy shouldn’t be active every now and then

5. Chubb. Good heavens a first and $120 million for someone that’s not better than Melvin Ingram

6. Eric Fisher. Here’s a free million for practicing with us lol

7. Ahmed. Sparingly used but has speed and has some ability

Every decision isn’t perfect but each week it’s just hope hill and waddle catch 20 passes for 400 yards and pray Phillips and Wilkins get pressure.

Mix up the personnel packages. Use Gesicki for heavens sake. Let Tindall come in and just blitz 5-8 plays a game. Ahmed on a wheel route instead of Ingold. Put someone like Waddle or Hill back on a punt. Atleast it would scare the punting team knowing they are back there.
 
Raheem Mostert as the Kick Returner baffles me. Every team has a dedicated guy and we have starters on special teams.

We saw what the Packers return guy did for them
 
Raheem Mostert as the Kick Returner baffles me. Every team has a dedicated guy and we have starters on special teams.

We saw what the Packers return guy did for them
and Mostert sucks at his job
 
Raheem Mostert as the Kick Returner baffles me. Every team has a dedicated guy and we have starters on special teams.

We saw what the Packers return guy did for them
Maybe it's me but Mostert just doesn't look comfortable returning kicks. Seems like he can kick it outside and instead runs into the middle of the pack and we are satisfied with starting on our 20....
 
That Chubb trade is going to kill Miami. And when Armstead eventually misses extended time he'll have hurt Miami, as well.
 
1. Agreed.

2. You answered it yourself.

3. Developmental rookie is developmental rookie.

4. Easy-E at this point is a “forum creation” - NONE of us have seen anything other than speculation about the guy. Wishful thinking isn’t necessarily reality.

5. Absolutely f’in agree!

6. *shrug

7. 3rd on the depth chart for good reason.
 
