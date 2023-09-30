Perspective For Sunday Evening.

The truth is that the sky is not falling and things aren't as bad as you think. The jills are in a must win situation and we are not. We were up a game in the division and get to play them again in Miami wk18. All you need is a split, and we will get it come wk18. You are not gonna win em all.



The goal is to get better every week and peak at the end of the season not wk4. Imagine the let down we feel next week if we smash the bills. Next week vs the giants will not be worth watching. A team is more motivated after a loss to strive to get better when no one thinks they are good enough. I actually think it's better for the league and the dolphins for us to lose tomorrow, just as long as we don't lose any players to injury we will be fine. They are playing for a tie, we are playing for the lead.



As for the game there is a bunch of reasons to think we might not put our best foot forward. Check my numbers but I heard this week 3-0 road dogs are 2-9 against the spread. More importantly NFL teams that score 60 or more are 0-11 the following week to cover the spread. There are psychological reasons for both of these. Impossible, not hard or difficult, but straight up IMPOSSIBLE for a 25 year old to to not read some press clippings or watch some youtube videos. But our biggest obstacle is timing. Those speed options to the short side of the field are predicated on timing and everything has to work at exactly the same time. This is why we had so many presnap penalties last year. We have been better this year but haven't really been tested in an environment like this. The noise is gonna be cra cra. I expect to struggle with presnap penalties this game. The last reason is Austin Jackson will be exposed. He has not been playing as well as many here think. He gets lots of help with double teams and is still getting beat way too fast. Tua WILL get hit this game, so we will get to see how well his martial arts training works. It's a lot easier to throw dimes when playing 7 on 7 than when you have to think about getting hit.



All I am saying is a loss is not the end of the world. We will still be tied for the conference and division lead, with room to improve and time to do so. The LAST thing you want to have to do is get to the end of the season and say "remember back to week 4 when we were undefeated and the best team in the league, dang I miss those days". We are a great team with a great QB1 and great HC, we can handle a loss early in the season.

The sky will still be up there Monday morning, come what may.