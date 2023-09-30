 Perspective For Sunday Evening. | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Perspective For Sunday Evening.

K

KTOWNFINFAN

Seasoned Veteran
Joined
Aug 13, 2005
Messages
7,366
Reaction score
2,304
The truth is that the sky is not falling and things aren't as bad as you think. The jills are in a must win situation and we are not. We were up a game in the division and get to play them again in Miami wk18. All you need is a split, and we will get it come wk18. You are not gonna win em all.

The goal is to get better every week and peak at the end of the season not wk4. Imagine the let down we feel next week if we smash the bills. Next week vs the giants will not be worth watching. A team is more motivated after a loss to strive to get better when no one thinks they are good enough. I actually think it's better for the league and the dolphins for us to lose tomorrow, just as long as we don't lose any players to injury we will be fine. They are playing for a tie, we are playing for the lead.

As for the game there is a bunch of reasons to think we might not put our best foot forward. Check my numbers but I heard this week 3-0 road dogs are 2-9 against the spread. More importantly NFL teams that score 60 or more are 0-11 the following week to cover the spread. There are psychological reasons for both of these. Impossible, not hard or difficult, but straight up IMPOSSIBLE for a 25 year old to to not read some press clippings or watch some youtube videos. But our biggest obstacle is timing. Those speed options to the short side of the field are predicated on timing and everything has to work at exactly the same time. This is why we had so many presnap penalties last year. We have been better this year but haven't really been tested in an environment like this. The noise is gonna be cra cra. I expect to struggle with presnap penalties this game. The last reason is Austin Jackson will be exposed. He has not been playing as well as many here think. He gets lots of help with double teams and is still getting beat way too fast. Tua WILL get hit this game, so we will get to see how well his martial arts training works. It's a lot easier to throw dimes when playing 7 on 7 than when you have to think about getting hit.

All I am saying is a loss is not the end of the world. We will still be tied for the conference and division lead, with room to improve and time to do so. The LAST thing you want to have to do is get to the end of the season and say "remember back to week 4 when we were undefeated and the best team in the league, dang I miss those days". We are a great team with a great QB1 and great HC, we can handle a loss early in the season.
The sky will still be up there Monday morning, come what may.
 
KTOWNFINFAN said:
The truth is that the sky is not falling and things aren't as bad as you think. The jills are in a must win situation and we are not. We were up a game in the division and get to play them again in Miami wk18. All you need is a split, and we will get it come wk18. You are not gonna win em all.

The goal is to get better every week and peak at the end of the season not wk4. Imagine the let down we feel next week if we smash the bills. Next week vs the giants will not be worth watching. A team is more motivated after a loss to strive to get better when no one thinks they are good enough. I actually think it's better for the league and the dolphins for us to lose tomorrow, just as long as we don't lose any players to injury we will be fine. They are playing for a tie, we are playing for the lead.

As for the game there is a bunch of reasons to think we might not put our best foot forward. Check my numbers but I heard this week 3-0 road dogs are 2-9 against the spread. More importantly NFL teams that score 60 or more are 0-11 the following week to cover the spread. There are psychological reasons for both of these. Impossible, not hard or difficult, but straight up IMPOSSIBLE for a 25 year old to to not read some press clippings or watch some youtube videos. But our biggest obstacle is timing. Those speed options to the short side of the field are predicated on timing and everything has to work at exactly the same time. This is why we had so many presnap penalties last year. We have been better this year but haven't really been tested in an environment like this. The noise is gonna be cra cra. I expect to struggle with presnap penalties this game. The last reason is Austin Jackson will be exposed. He has not been playing as well as many here think. He gets lots of help with double teams and is still getting beat way too fast. Tua WILL get hit this game, so we will get to see how well his martial arts training works. It's a lot easier to throw dimes when playing 7 on 7 than when you have to think about getting hit.

All I am saying is a loss is not the end of the world. We will still be tied for the conference and division lead, with room to improve and time to do so. The LAST thing you want to have to do is get to the end of the season and say "remember back to week 4 when we were undefeated and the best team in the league, dang I miss those days". We are a great team with a great QB1 and great HC, we can handle a loss early in the season.
The sky will still be up there Monday morning, come what may.
Click to expand...
I understand your main point about this not being a must win as we would both be 3-1.
I found your statistics regarding the W and L rate, after a big offensive show, interesting and you may be correct as to the why.
I did feel, could have ban my interp only, that the post was almost expecting defeat. Anyone playing the Bills at home might lose but we have as good a chance as anyone to win.
 
KTOWNFINFAN said:
The truth is that the sky is not falling and things aren't as bad as you think. The jills are in a must win situation and we are not. We were up a game in the division and get to play them again in Miami wk18. All you need is a split, and we will get it come wk18. You are not gonna win em all.

The goal is to get better every week and peak at the end of the season not wk4. Imagine the let down we feel next week if we smash the bills. Next week vs the giants will not be worth watching. A team is more motivated after a loss to strive to get better when no one thinks they are good enough. I actually think it's better for the league and the dolphins for us to lose tomorrow, just as long as we don't lose any players to injury we will be fine. They are playing for a tie, we are playing for the lead.

As for the game there is a bunch of reasons to think we might not put our best foot forward. Check my numbers but I heard this week 3-0 road dogs are 2-9 against the spread. More importantly NFL teams that score 60 or more are 0-11 the following week to cover the spread. There are psychological reasons for both of these. Impossible, not hard or difficult, but straight up IMPOSSIBLE for a 25 year old to to not read some press clippings or watch some youtube videos. But our biggest obstacle is timing. Those speed options to the short side of the field are predicated on timing and everything has to work at exactly the same time. This is why we had so many presnap penalties last year. We have been better this year but haven't really been tested in an environment like this. The noise is gonna be cra cra. I expect to struggle with presnap penalties this game. The last reason is Austin Jackson will be exposed. He has not been playing as well as many here think. He gets lots of help with double teams and is still getting beat way too fast. Tua WILL get hit this game, so we will get to see how well his martial arts training works. It's a lot easier to throw dimes when playing 7 on 7 than when you have to think about getting hit.

All I am saying is a loss is not the end of the world. We will still be tied for the conference and division lead, with room to improve and time to do so. The LAST thing you want to have to do is get to the end of the season and say "remember back to week 4 when we were undefeated and the best team in the league, dang I miss those days". We are a great team with a great QB1 and great HC, we can handle a loss early in the season.
The sky will still be up there Monday morning, come what may.
Click to expand...
First of all, the Bills are not in a "must win" situation, their upcoming schedule is looking very winnable and I expect them to make the playoffs quite easily.

Second, the Dolphins are always worth watching and it is never "good" for a team to lose.

Third, teams are 0-6 against the spread after scoring 60 because the next week their spread was inflated to unreasonable expectations. Luckily, teams that have scored 70 actually won their next game.

Fourth, I'm not sure what Austin Jackson footage you've been watching.

Fifth, you're setting yourself up emotionally for a loss. I want to go 4-0 and beat those guys by 20 points. The Dolphins are a good team.
 
I think it's about respect more than anything, Win or lose the fins need to play a game where Buffalo is guessing about what's next when the fins are on offense, these 3 players need to bow up and make there presence felt or we lose, Chubb, Baker, and Van Ginkel, this game has to won with their defense, I already know the bills uses their TE's more on 3rd downs, they should make every effort to take them away and that's when Allen has to scramble. Josh Allen wants to be the reason why the dolphins lose, he want to be the hero so don't allow him to be.
 
To me if we lose a close one, it’s not the end of the world, but will also make room for at least a little doubt that maybe we still need to slay some dragons to get where we need to be. Winning up in Buffalo against Allen is one of them

With that said, we have to win and win convincingly, because if we don’t, this forum will suffer mass casualties and suicides
 
Last edited:
KTOWNFINFAN said:
The truth is that the sky is not falling and things aren't as bad as you think. The jills are in a must win situation and we are not. We were up a game in the division and get to play them again in Miami wk18. All you need is a split, and we will get it come wk18. You are not gonna win em all.

The goal is to get better every week and peak at the end of the season not wk4. Imagine the let down we feel next week if we smash the bills. Next week vs the giants will not be worth watching. A team is more motivated after a loss to strive to get better when no one thinks they are good enough. I actually think it's better for the league and the dolphins for us to lose tomorrow, just as long as we don't lose any players to injury we will be fine. They are playing for a tie, we are playing for the lead.

As for the game there is a bunch of reasons to think we might not put our best foot forward. Check my numbers but I heard this week 3-0 road dogs are 2-9 against the spread. More importantly NFL teams that score 60 or more are 0-11 the following week to cover the spread. There are psychological reasons for both of these. Impossible, not hard or difficult, but straight up IMPOSSIBLE for a 25 year old to to not read some press clippings or watch some youtube videos. But our biggest obstacle is timing. Those speed options to the short side of the field are predicated on timing and everything has to work at exactly the same time. This is why we had so many presnap penalties last year. We have been better this year but haven't really been tested in an environment like this. The noise is gonna be cra cra. I expect to struggle with presnap penalties this game. The last reason is Austin Jackson will be exposed. He has not been playing as well as many here think. He gets lots of help with double teams and is still getting beat way too fast. Tua WILL get hit this game, so we will get to see how well his martial arts training works. It's a lot easier to throw dimes when playing 7 on 7 than when you have to think about getting hit.

All I am saying is a loss is not the end of the world. We will still be tied for the conference and division lead, with room to improve and time to do so. The LAST thing you want to have to do is get to the end of the season and say "remember back to week 4 when we were undefeated and the best team in the league, dang I miss those days". We are a great team with a great QB1 and great HC, we can handle a loss early in the season.
The sky will still be up there Monday morning, come what may.
Click to expand...
I agree with everything except it being a must win for the Bills. There’s still plenty of football left. Even if a team is 0-3, it’s not technically a must win.

I see the us coming in still riding the high off of a 70-20 win. I think they’ll fight a good battle, but fall short. Psychologically, this may be what the team needs. I remain hopeful that I am wrong, and that they don’t let last week be a distraction. If they do win, I think that says a lot about Mike McD. and his ability to keep his team focused.

I see this matchup as us being a prime Mike Tyson, with a crazy knockout punch, and them being a more well rounded boxer with a better defense who doesn’t knock people out so easily.
 
Scrap said:
I agree with everything except it being a must win for the Bills. There’s still plenty of football left. Even if a team is 0-3, it’s not technically a must win.

I see the us coming in still riding the high off of a 70-20 win. I think they’ll fight a good battle, but fall short. Psychologically, this may be what the team needs. I remain hopeful that I am wrong, and that they don’t let last week be a distraction. If they do win, I think that says a lot about Mike McD. and his ability to keep his team focused.

I see this matchup as us being a prime Mike Tyson, with a crazy knockout punch, and them being a more well rounded boxer with a better defense who doesn’t knock people out so easily.
Click to expand...
That bolded part is exactly why I don't think they let down this week. McD preaches "this week, this game" seemingly 24/7. He has some new wrinkles to throw at 'em, and he is showing he knows how to pick his spots.
 
It's an opportunity for the 'Phins to take complete control of the division. A loss shows they're not ready for that.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom