Perspective On Being 7-3

dolfaneric12

dolfaneric12

I started watching the Dolphins in 2002. Seeing them with a 7-3 record, first place in the AFC East, and second place in the AFC still doesn't feel real to me.
 
Joe Dolfan

Someone posted someone's tweet with those exact, same stats just about 48 hours ago. I'm not a tweeter, but shouldn't it be labeled as a re-tweet?
 
The Ghost

Wouldn’t that just be Elon Musk? Didn’t he fire everybody else?

I wouldn’t put it past him to post on random message boards.

Also the original post makes me want to puke.

I’ve lived half my life (42) not seeing this team win a playoff game.

Ryan Tannehill deserved a better franchise. Dude is probably just a tad bit jealous of our current situation, especially when he sees AJ Brown in Philly.
 
