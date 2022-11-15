Perspective On Being 7-3

andyahs said: Only if the twitter police step in. Click to expand...

Wouldn’t that just be Elon Musk? Didn’t he fire everybody else?I wouldn’t put it past him to post on random message boards.Also the original post makes me want to puke.I’ve lived half my life (42) not seeing this team win a playoff game.Ryan Tannehill deserved a better franchise. Dude is probably just a tad bit jealous of our current situation, especially when he sees AJ Brown in Philly.