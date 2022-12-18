Perspective

Everyone including myself should be excited about the dolphins, here’s why.
- We have a real offense( work in progress in some areas) . Last time Miami had an explosive offense like this, half of you on this board weren’t even born.
- We hired a smart offensive minded coach who is learning on the job but doing an incredible job w the cards he has been dealt. Can we nitpick on some of his playcalls sometimes, sure but overall it appears to me he will be leading us to a playoff appearance.
-Probably the most talked about subject in the off-season. Can Tua play? I believe he’s proven he can play and he’s still improving.
- Final thought , I believe Miami wins the next 3 games entering the playoffs as a team no one wants to play. Get excited finheaven , the following weeks will be exciting.
