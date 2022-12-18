 Perspective | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums
Goonies

Goonies

Active Roster
Joined
Jul 31, 2010
Messages
3,807
Reaction score
4,192
Location
Miami,FL
Everyone including myself should be excited about the dolphins, here’s why.
- We have a real offense( work in progress in some areas) . Last time Miami had an explosive offense like this, half of you on this board weren’t even born.
- We hired a smart offensive minded coach who is learning on the job but doing an incredible job w the cards he has been dealt. Can we nitpick on some of his playcalls sometimes, sure but overall it appears to me he will be leading us to a playoff appearance.
-Probably the most talked about subject in the off-season. Can Tua play? I believe he’s proven he can play and he’s still improving.
- Final thought , I believe Miami wins the next 3 games entering the playoffs as a team no one wants to play. Get excited finheaven , the following weeks will be exciting.
 
D

dunegoon

Active Roster
Joined
Dec 20, 2020
Messages
1,500
Reaction score
1,871
Location
new york city
Goonies said:
Everyone including myself should be excited about the dolphins, here’s why.
- We have a real offense( work in progress in some areas) . Last time Miami had an explosive offense like this, half of you on this board weren’t even born.
- We hired a smart offensive minded coach who is learning on the job but doing an incredible job w the cards he has been dealt. Can we nitpick on some of his playcalls sometimes, sure but overall it appears to me he will be leading us to a playoff appearance.
-Probably the most talked about subject in the off-season. Can Tua play? I believe he’s proven he can play and he’s still improving.
- Final thought , I believe Miami wins the next 3 games entering the playoffs as a team no one wants to play. Get excited finheaven , the following weeks will be exciting.
Crazy thing is, as bad as we have played we could have won all 3 games that we lost this road trip. That's the infuriating part of this. I am optimistic that we will have a legit dangerous offense next year with the guys playing with better chemistry and knowledge of the offense. If we make the playoffs and win 1st round I will call it a success.
 
S

SF Dolphin Fan

Seasoned Veteran
Joined
May 27, 2005
Messages
19,723
Reaction score
20,743
There's still a lot to be excited about. I think there's a good chance Miami runs the table and finishes 11-6. Even 10-7 could possibly mean a playoff berth.

Certainly a lot to like about this team. Last night's running game was fun to watch. A balanced offense, with the explosive factor, could be really hard to stop. The Dolphins aren't finished.
 
EasyRider

EasyRider

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Apr 13, 2019
Messages
8,110
Reaction score
15,788
Location
Borneo
I keep repeating myself
But blah blah blah yes it’s all candy canes and rainbows
Are any of you concerned that this coach keeps making the same mistakes over and over again???
And not that this needed a new thread though
 
NBP81

NBP81

Its what you know for sure... that just aint so...
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Jan 22, 2008
Messages
15,295
Reaction score
32,831
Location
Montreal
EasyRider said:
I keep repeating myself
But blah blah blah yes it’s all candy canes and rainbows
Are any of you concerned that this coach keeps making the same mistakes over and over again???
And not that this needed a new thread though
I can only speak for myself but I dont view the 3rd and shorts as mistakes... Its really a matter of preference and I have no problem with the coach going to his best players in crunch time... Was running there a better decision? Maybe? but the difference btw the 2 options is vastly overrated around here imo.
 
D

dunegoon

Active Roster
Joined
Dec 20, 2020
Messages
1,500
Reaction score
1,871
Location
new york city
NBP81 said:
I can only speak for myself but I dont view the 3rd and shorts as mistakes... Its really a matter of preference and I have no problem with the coach going to his best players in crunch time... Was running there a better decision? Maybe? but the difference btw the 2 options is vastly overrated around here imo.
We don't have a tight end to rely on those short third down plays to attempt those. Our main threats are small speedy guys. MG will be gone. Doesn't fit with this offense. He doesn't block worth a damn
 
Danny

Danny

Finheaven VIP
Moderator
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Apr 17, 2003
Messages
55,371
Reaction score
121,416
Location
Kissimmee,FL
NBP81 said:
I can only speak for myself but I dont view the 3rd and shorts as mistakes... Its really a matter of preference and I have no problem with the coach going to his best players in crunch time... Was running there a better decision? Maybe? but the difference btw the 2 options is vastly overrated around here imo.
I agree about going with your best players there.....it doesn’t have to be the same play that hasn’t worked all game long tho.....I'm a big fan of our HC but that doesn’t mean he can do no wrong.
 
*Demi*God*

*Demi*God*

Active Roster
Joined
Jul 15, 2008
Messages
1,693
Reaction score
839
Location
Las Vegas, NV
EasyRider said:
I keep repeating myself
But blah blah blah yes it’s all candy canes and rainbows
Are any of you concerned that this coach keeps making the same mistakes over and over again???
And not that this needed a new thread though
14 games…MM has had 14 games…I’ve this was year 2 and the same mistakes were being made then sure…we have a serious problem…but again…14 games
 
L

Lionstone

Active Roster
Joined
Feb 23, 2016
Messages
3,067
Reaction score
2,439
EasyRider said:
I keep repeating myself
But blah blah blah yes it’s all candy canes and rainbows
Are any of you concerned that this coach keeps making the same mistakes over and over again???
And not that this needed a new thread though
Do I think that the 1st year play caller has a bias for calling 10+ pass plays? Yes, it is concerning. Is it surprising given his time as a run game coordinator? No, it is not. At the beginning of the season, there were real problems with running the ball. The team has been very successful with those 10+ passing play calls. Again, a brand new head coach calling plays for the 1st time. It is definitely an area for improvement, but I care about all the other good things he has done more than this issue.
 
EasyRider

EasyRider

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Apr 13, 2019
Messages
8,110
Reaction score
15,788
Location
Borneo
NBP81 said:
I can only speak for myself but I dont view the 3rd and shorts as mistakes... Its really a matter of preference and I have no problem with the coach going to his best players in crunch time... Was running there a better decision? Maybe? but the difference btw the 2 options is vastly overrated around here imo.
The op made some good points regarding Coach with the offense and and the Oline
But if he’s gonna be a real HC who creates some success then he needs to hire a play caller. Delegate some responsibility and hire an NFL pro. He’s never gonna be a Norv Turner imo The best HCs hire good staff people. If you wanna scheme new plays while watching reruns of Married with Children by all means have at it. Because if he doesn’t improve from his play calling mistakes we’re doomed
His first huge mistake was not hiring a new DC, “his guy” instead of this retread holds over
As far as the two points, I’m a fan later in the game it was too early imo, take the 1 for now. If we make a game of it then we can chase the score later. But I’m not judging him on that
Look I said a lot of things last night hot under the collar but it was an emotional game there for the taking
I still feel today that I’m losing hope with this guy as the weeks go on
 
EasyRider

EasyRider

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Apr 13, 2019
Messages
8,110
Reaction score
15,788
Location
Borneo
Lionstone said:
Do I think that the 1st year play caller has a bias for calling 10+ pass plays? Yes, it is concerning. Is it surprising given his time as a run game coordinator? No, it is not. At the beginning of the season, there were real problems with running the ball. The team has been very successful with those 10+ passing play calls. Again, a brand new head coach calling plays for the 1st time. It is definitely an area for improvement, but I care about all the other good things he has done more than this issue.
We’ll…….not learning from your own mistakes leads to failure
That’s real life
He is just not grasping that or just refuses I don’t know
He would inspire me if he hired an experienced play caller so he could concentrate on being the “Head Coach”
 
TUA4MVP

TUA4MVP

Club Member
Joined
Aug 30, 2017
Messages
352
Reaction score
1,044
Age
29
Location
Amherstburg
NBP81 said:
I can only speak for myself but I dont view the 3rd and shorts as mistakes... Its really a matter of preference and I have no problem with the coach going to his best players in crunch time... Was running there a better decision? Maybe? but the difference btw the 2 options is vastly overrated around here imo.
This 100%. We've gotten plenty of first downs throwing the ball on third down this season and have also been stopped many times running the ball on third down. The same people who whine about these third down calls would still whine if we called runs and didn't get the first down. It's ridiculous
 
NBP81

NBP81

Its what you know for sure... that just aint so...
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Jan 22, 2008
Messages
15,295
Reaction score
32,831
Location
Montreal
EasyRider said:
The op made some good points regarding Coach with the offense and and the Oline
But if he’s gonna be a real HC who creates some success then he needs to hire a play caller. Delegate some responsibility and hire an NFL pro. He’s never gonna be a Norv Turner imo The best HCs hire good staff people. If you wanna scheme new plays while watching reruns of Married with Children by all means have at it. Because if he doesn’t improve from his play calling mistakes we’re doomed
His first huge mistake was not hiring a new DC, “his guy” instead of this retread holds over
As far as the two points, I’m a fan later in the game it was too early imo, take the 1 for now. If we make a game of it then we can chase the score later. But I’m not judging him on that
Look I said a lot of things last night hot under the collar but it was an emotional game there for the taking
I still feel today that I’m losing hope with this guy as the weeks go on
Im not really... Reality is this team is 10-4 right now if Tua doesn't lay an egg in SF and Sherfield doesn't drop a gimme in the end zone last night... These are individual efforts by players. No one will ever agree with calls made by an OC or HC but outside of the Chargers game, McDaniel has put his team in position to succeed for the most part.
 
laxcoach

laxcoach

Pirate Lacrosse King
Joined
Aug 22, 2004
Messages
1,636
Reaction score
2,055
It’s hard to complain given our offensive production. It’s the most exciting offense we have had since before JJ took over.

if anyone had these stats in front of them last January and said “look what would happen with Sean Payton as the HC” we would all say “yes please”

Has the O come up short at times? Yes. They all do. Even buffalo and Kansas City.

Our problem is getting off the field on defense when it matters.
 
marino13zach54

marino13zach54

Always Be Closing
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Sep 23, 2016
Messages
2,391
Reaction score
3,264
This team makes it hard to keep perspective. We shoot ourselves in the foot almost every game we play. When are they going to get it together?

I know it was only 2 drops but those 2 early drops in the game can be HUGE momentum makers.

We continue to push ourselves back with penalties.

We finally having our way running the football and decide we want to pass on every 3rd and short.

When the FK is this team going to get out of its own way? I really want to be positive but if I HAD to place a bet, I’m betting this trend is going to continue for the rest of the season.
 
