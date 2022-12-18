Perspective

The op made some good points regarding Coach with the offense and and the Oline

But if he’s gonna be a real HC who creates some success then he needs to hire a play caller. Delegate some responsibility and hire an NFL pro. He’s never gonna be a Norv Turner imo The best HCs hire good staff people. If you wanna scheme new plays while watching reruns of Married with Children by all means have at it. Because if he doesn’t improve from his play calling mistakes we’re doomed

His first huge mistake was not hiring a new DC, “his guy” instead of this retread holds over

As far as the two points, I’m a fan later in the game it was too early imo, take the 1 for now. If we make a game of it then we can chase the score later. But I’m not judging him on that

Look I said a lot of things last night hot under the collar but it was an emotional game there for the taking

I still feel today that I’m losing hope with this guy as the weeks go on