Peter King Podcast: Peter King Talks about TuAnon and Tyreek Hill Trade and Miami's Thought Process

DolphinsTalk

DolphinsTalk

Apr 4, 2021
281
695
44
Miami, FL
Always funny to hear the national media talk about a segment of crazy Dolphins fans who call themselves TuAnon and give that segment of the fan base any credibility.

dolphinstalk.com

PETER KING PODCAST: Breaking down Tyreek Hill's trade to Dolphins - Miami Dolphins

Peter King and Paul Burmeister discuss the NFL’s new overtime rule for the postseason, Tyreek Hill’s trade to the Miami Dolphins, Tua Tagovailoa’s fit with a new offense, Malik Willis, and more.
'Deep

'Deep

May 5, 2004
11,004
22,231
Boise, ID
I've always liked King. He and Burmeister were pretty fair and unbiased talking about Miami here.
 
