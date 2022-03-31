Peter King Podcast: Peter King Talks about TuAnon and Tyreek Hill Trade and Miami's Thought Process

PETER KING PODCAST: Breaking down Tyreek Hill's trade to Dolphins - Miami Dolphins Peter King and Paul Burmeister discuss the NFL’s new overtime rule for the postseason, Tyreek Hill’s trade to the Miami Dolphins, Tua Tagovailoa’s fit with a new offense, Malik Willis, and more.

Always funny to hear the national media talk about a segment of crazy Dolphins fans who call themselves TuAnon and give that segment of the fan base any credibility.