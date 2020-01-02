Petition for Fitzpatrick to bang drum before Chiefs game

Over 35,000 people have signed a petition to honor Dolphins QB Ryan Fitzpatrick at the Chiefs game after he helped upset the Patriots in the last game of the season Ryan Fitzpatrick and the Miami Dolphins helped the Kansas City Chiefs get a first-round bye over the Patriots, and now Chiefs fans want to thank him.

