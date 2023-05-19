 PFF : Breakout candidates for all 16 AFC teams | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

PFF : Breakout candidates for all 16 AFC teams

DKphin

DKphin

Active Roster
Joined
Aug 10, 2008
Messages
14,160
Reaction score
5,168
Location
Pattaya, Thailand
djphinfan

djphinfan

Perennial All-Pro
Club Member
Joined
Apr 19, 2006
Messages
10,197
Reaction score
13,670
DKphin said:
Will Kader Kohou continue to exceed expectations? The former undrafted free agent impressed last season and will now play alongside Jalen Ramsey.

www.pff.com

Breakout candidates for all 16 AFC teams: Chiefs' Kadarius Toney, Steelers' Kenny Pickett and more | NFL News, Rankings and Statistics | PFF

16 potential breakout candidates from the AFC, including Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Kadarius Toney and Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett.
www.pff.com www.pff.com
Click to expand...
The kid right now has projected above average starter with the potential to go higher

He’s proven he can play outside yet he has the perfect skillset for the slot too, another chess piece that can move around
 
Fin-Loco

Fin-Loco

Which one of you fûckfaces is Damien Cõckburn?
Club Member
Joined
Mar 12, 2003
Messages
24,416
Reaction score
75,625
Location
I KNOW WHERE THE PING PONG TABLE IS....
DKphin said:
Will Kader Kohou continue to exceed expectations? The former undrafted free agent impressed last season and will now play alongside Jalen Ramsey.

www.pff.com

Breakout candidates for all 16 AFC teams: Chiefs' Kadarius Toney, Steelers' Kenny Pickett and more | NFL News, Rankings and Statistics | PFF

16 potential breakout candidates from the AFC, including Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Kadarius Toney and Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett.
www.pff.com www.pff.com
Click to expand...
He broke out last year. I don't know how he "breaks out" again with X and Ramsey. He'll be a cast member but they'll be the stars.
 
Bopkin02

Bopkin02

Seasoned Veteran
Joined
Feb 25, 2003
Messages
3,712
Reaction score
7,849
Age
55
Location
East Petersburg, PA
I think Kohou will get his chance to shine again.
1)teams are going to be passing a lot against us because a)they won't be able to run the ball, b)they'll be behind
2)teams will avoid Ramsey and X
3)it is a passing league and teams don't run just 2 WRs anymore like in 1977.
 
Golphindolphin

Golphindolphin

town drunk
Joined
Mar 14, 2002
Messages
1,696
Reaction score
2,335
Age
56
Location
Ormond Beach, FL
Fin-Loco said:
He broke out last year. I don't know how he "breaks out" again with X and Ramsey. He'll be a cast member but they'll be the stars.
Click to expand...
Yep, and what a valuable cast member to have. When he has another good year but maybe doesn't get 8 picks and get named first team All Pro some on this board will dump all over him. Just like they did with Holland this year, spouting for all the world to hear their flaming hot takes that he "regressed". Very stoked to have Kader on this team, when this guy is (most likely) a situational player you just know that Dolphin secondary is going to be sick nasty.
 
Ruckus45

Ruckus45

Club Member
Joined
Oct 29, 2012
Messages
6,477
Reaction score
5,161
Location
NC
Kohou can shut down a team's WR3 or 4. He's a great player to have in the wings when the X and Ramsey contracts become too much for the Fins to bear
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom