PFF : Breakout candidates for all 16 AFC teams

Fin-Loco said: He broke out last year. I don't know how he "breaks out" again with X and Ramsey. He'll be a cast member but they'll be the stars. Click to expand...

Yep, and what a valuable cast member to have. When he has another good year but maybe doesn't get 8 picks and get named first team All Pro some on this board will dump all over him. Just like they did with Holland this year, spouting for all the world to hear their flaming hot takes that he "regressed". Very stoked to have Kader on this team, when this guy is (most likely) a situational player you just know that Dolphin secondary is going to be sick nasty.