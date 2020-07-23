Pff Defensive Line rankings

mwestberry

mwestberry

Finheaven VIP
Joined
Mar 18, 2012
Messages
2,860
Reaction score
6,731
The Dolphins have plenty of question marks hovering over the pass rush, though they’ve accumulated a strong group of run-stoppers up front.

www.pff.com

NFL defensive line rankings: All 32 units entering the 2020 NFL season | NFL News, Rankings and Statistics | PFF

PFF unveils its 32-team NFL defensive line rankings for the 2020 NFL season.
www.pff.com www.pff.com

Plenty of speculation (IMO) out there ... I guess one can get an idea of what to expect (so many moving parts across the league) based on past accomplishments and rookie evals but it's a bit early to cement these opinions.

The Dolphins are in a place where nobody in the league and certainly nobody on the outside looking in can accurately project rankings without seeing the product on the field .... This team is going to surprise and the DL did (on paper) vastly improve the run game defense ....

In a vacuum I don't totally disagree with our line being at the bottom of the heap BUT when you add the projection of our secondary AND the projection of 2nd year coach Flo I see a much different ranking ....

Off the cuff and wearing my orange and aqua shades I would PROJECT our DL in the 16-20 range out of the gate .... helped out with scheme and a strong secondary.

What say you?
 
Phinatic8u

Phinatic8u

We got him!
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Nov 6, 2008
Messages
19,601
Reaction score
7,792
Location
South Carolinia
Without a pass rush I don't know how effective Miami will be in terms of consistently stopping opposing teams from moving the ball.

Now Red Zone and and short yardage I think the DL will be fantastic. I still think we need a premier pass rusher.
 
Ray R

Ray R

Finheaven VIP
Joined
May 19, 2017
Messages
2,553
Reaction score
3,590
Age
74
Location
High Point, NC
mwestberry said:
The Dolphins have plenty of question marks hovering over the pass rush, though they’ve accumulated a strong group of run-stoppers up front.

www.pff.com

NFL defensive line rankings: All 32 units entering the 2020 NFL season | NFL News, Rankings and Statistics | PFF

PFF unveils its 32-team NFL defensive line rankings for the 2020 NFL season.
www.pff.com www.pff.com

Plenty of speculation (IMO) out there ... I guess one can get an idea of what to expect (so many moving parts across the league) based on past accomplishments and rookie evals but it's a bit early to cement these opinions.

The Dolphins are in a place where nobody in the league and certainly nobody on the outside looking in can accurately project rankings without seeing the product on the field .... This team is going to surprise and the DL did (on paper) vastly improve the run game defense ....

In a vacuum I don't totally disagree with our line being at the bottom of the heap BUT when you add the projection of our secondary AND the projection of 2nd year coach Flo I see a much different ranking ....

Off the cuff and wearing my orange and aqua shades I would PROJECT our DL in the 16-20 range out of the gate .... helped out with scheme and a strong secondary.

What say you?
Click to expand...
I agree.

We are in an excellent position with our newly acquired talent via the draft and free agency to be competitive this year, IF at least 70% of these new players and our remaining experienced players perform well.
 
fansinceGWilson

fansinceGWilson

Super Donator
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Mar 14, 2016
Messages
7,037
Reaction score
5,612
mwestberry said:
The Dolphins have plenty of question marks hovering over the pass rush, though they’ve accumulated a strong group of run-stoppers up front.

www.pff.com

NFL defensive line rankings: All 32 units entering the 2020 NFL season | NFL News, Rankings and Statistics | PFF

PFF unveils its 32-team NFL defensive line rankings for the 2020 NFL season.
www.pff.com www.pff.com

Plenty of speculation (IMO) out there ... I guess one can get an idea of what to expect (so many moving parts across the league) based on past accomplishments and rookie evals but it's a bit early to cement these opinions.

The Dolphins are in a place where nobody in the league and certainly nobody on the outside looking in can accurately project rankings without seeing the product on the field .... This team is going to surprise and the DL did (on paper) vastly improve the run game defense ....

In a vacuum I don't totally disagree with our line being at the bottom of the heap BUT when you add the projection of our secondary AND the projection of 2nd year coach Flo I see a much different ranking ....

Off the cuff and wearing my orange and aqua shades I would PROJECT our DL in the 16-20 range out of the gate .... helped out with scheme and a strong secondary.

What say you?
Click to expand...
I don't know about 16-20 (you may be right), but I can't see any way they won't be better. Davis, Godchaux, and wilkins should be a pretty good trio, and Ogbah/Lawson have to be better at setting the edge than last year's bottom-dwellers. Pass rush is unknown, but I expect a lot more mind games to get people to the QB even if the talent is no better (I think it is). even then, the run D last year looked better the last 5 games or so.

I agree the DL, like the rest of the team, has a lot of questions. The DL will have 2-3 new faces and the rotational guys have a lot to prove.
 
circumstances

circumstances

Starter
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Mar 12, 2006
Messages
7,741
Reaction score
7,532
If XMan is healthy and Byron Jones does his usual thing, QBs are going to have to hesitate that extra nanosecond, so it will be coverage sacks galore!! :D
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Top Bottom