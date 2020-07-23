Pff Defensive Line rankings

NFL defensive line rankings: All 32 units entering the 2020 NFL season | NFL News, Rankings and Statistics | PFF PFF unveils its 32-team NFL defensive line rankings for the 2020 NFL season.

The Dolphins have plenty of question marks hovering over the pass rush, though they’ve accumulated a strong group of run-stoppers up front.Plenty of speculation (IMO) out there ... I guess one can get an idea of what to expect (so many moving parts across the league) based on past accomplishments and rookie evals but it's a bit early to cement these opinions.The Dolphins are in a place where nobody in the league and certainly nobody on the outside looking in can accurately project rankings without seeing the product on the field .... This team is going to surprise and the DL did (on paper) vastly improve the run game defense ....In a vacuum I don't totally disagree with our line being at the bottom of the heap BUT when you add the projection of our secondary AND the projection of 2nd year coach Flo I see a much different ranking ....Off the cuff and wearing my orange and aqua shades I would PROJECT our DL in the 16-20 range out of the gate .... helped out with scheme and a strong secondary.What say you?