 PFF Dolphins grade through week 3 | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

PFF Dolphins grade through week 3

Some eye popping rankings through three weeks.

QB: Tua 92.2 (1st of 34)

WR: Hill 94.0 (1st of 112)
WR: Waddle 77.3 (14th of 112)
WR: Cracraft 73.1 (27th of 112)
WR: Berrios 70.4 (38th of 112)
WR: Anderson 68.7
WR: Ezukanma 60.3

HB: Achane 94.4
HB: Brooks 91.2
HB: Mostert 89.4 (1st of 54)
HB: Ahmed 75.9

TE: Smythe 57.9 (34th of 68)
TE: Hill 37.6 (65th of 68)

C: Williams 80.0 (2nd of 37)
C: Eichenberg 29.2

G: Hunt 75.1 (6th of 73)
G: Wynn 55.7 (45th of 73)

T: Armstead 81.4
T: Lamm 64.2 (32nd of 68)
T: Jackson 58.7 (42nd of 68)

CB: Kohou 77.7 (12th of 102)
CB: Apple 49.9 (83rd of 102)
CB: Howard 45.5 (95th of 102)

S: Holland 93.1 (1st of 87)
S: Bethel 80.0 (1rth of 87)
S: Elliott 76.2 (17th of 87)
S: Jones 60.3

LB: Long 74.6 (16th of 76)
LB: Riley 64.2
LB: Baker 50.7 (68th of 76)

DI: Wilkins 70.5 (32nd of 126)
DI: Sieler 62.4 (52nd of 126)
DI: Davis 51.2 (96th of 126)

Edge: Van Ginkel 88.2 (9th of 112)
Edge: Chubb 68.9 (41st of 112)
Edge: Phillips 57.1 (86th of 112)
Edge: Ogbah 47.4 (101st of 112)
 
Amazing! Everyone is playing lights out.

No complaints although I have been really disappointed in Phillips. If we had a premier edge rusher, this team would really be unstoppable
 
Curious about the very low eichenburg score at center. Did he do some bad things yesterday?
 
Always interesting to see how scores compare from various models, but as many know they often don’t compare to reality.

I will say that Hill is the ultimate number one receiver, and at the moment Tua clearly the top QB. Offensive line ratings are often mysterious.
 
royalshank said:
So I’ve never actually looked at what these scores mean. Anyone have a link to info?

How could Eich be that bad? How can Bethel be that good? 🤔
Click to expand...
No one does. And I don't know how they can have these scores, for every player, so soon after games, unless they have a person watching only one player per game and multiple angles. And how do they know what that player was supposed to do that play?

Plus, doesn't Collinsworthless have something to do with this?
 
Really surprising to see phillips, Lamm and Howard so low. I guess it is about the weight they put into certain things like holding, Ints and such.
 
royalshank said:
So I’ve never actually looked at what these scores mean. Anyone have a link to info?

How could Eich be that bad? How can Bethel be that good? 🤔
Click to expand...
I agree, in research we look at scoring tools and figure out ways to validate it. Its hard for me put too much stock into these without knowing the nitty gritty.
 
Joe Dolfan said:
No one does. And I don't know how they can have these scores, for every player, so soon after games, unless they have a person watching only one player per game and multiple angles. And how do they know what that player was supposed to do that play?

Plus, doesn't Collinsworthless have something to do with this?
Click to expand...
Good point. How in the world do they turn them so fast? Whatever they score them with, I’m guessing it’s based on a handful of high level things???
 
Them RB numbers are ridiculous hahahaha. Crazy.
 
