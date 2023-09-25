PFF Dolphins grade through week 3

brumdog44
Active Roster
Some eye popping rankings through three weeks.
QB: Tua 92.2 (1st of 34)
WR: Hill 94.0 (1st of 112)
WR: Waddle 77.3 (14th of 112)
WR: Cracraft 73.1 (27th of 112)
WR: Berrios 70.4 (38th of 112)
WR: Anderson 68.7
WR: Ezukanma 60.3
HB: Achane 94.4
HB: Brooks 91.2
HB: Mostert 89.4 (1st of 54)
HB: Ahmed 75.9
TE: Smythe 57.9 (34th of 68)
TE: Hill 37.6 (65th of 68)
C: Williams 80.0 (2nd of 37)
C: Eichenberg 29.2
G: Hunt 75.1 (6th of 73)
G: Wynn 55.7 (45th of 73)
T: Armstead 81.4
T: Lamm 64.2 (32nd of 68)
T: Jackson 58.7 (42nd of 68)
CB: Kohou 77.7 (12th of 102)
CB: Apple 49.9 (83rd of 102)
CB: Howard 45.5 (95th of 102)
S: Holland 93.1 (1st of 87)
S: Bethel 80.0 (1rth of 87)
S: Elliott 76.2 (17th of 87)
S: Jones 60.3
LB: Long 74.6 (16th of 76)
LB: Riley 64.2
LB: Baker 50.7 (68th of 76)
DI: Wilkins 70.5 (32nd of 126)
DI: Sieler 62.4 (52nd of 126)
DI: Davis 51.2 (96th of 126)
Edge: Van Ginkel 88.2 (9th of 112)
Edge: Chubb 68.9 (41st of 112)
Edge: Phillips 57.1 (86th of 112)
Edge: Ogbah 47.4 (101st of 112)
