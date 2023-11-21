PFF Dolphins grades through week 11

brumdog44
Active Roster
Biggest surprise to me is how low Xavien Howard is still ranked. I don't think he's a top notch DB anymore, but thought he would rate higher than where he is out. Having Ramsey and Holland in the defensive backfield, though, makes it really tough on teams. Tyreek Hill had a 93.0 rating entering the week and actually went up.
Tua, QB 86.4 6th of 38
Hill, WR 93.6 1st of 124
Waddle, WR 84.2 12th of 124
Cracraft, WR 66.5
Wilson, WR 65.3 67th of 124
Berrios, WR 63.6 69th of 124
Achane, HB 93.6
Mostert, HB 83.9 3rd of 60
Ahmed, HB 61.0
J.WIlson, HB 54.7
Ingold, FB 50.0 9th of 10
Smythe, TE 52.2 53rd of 72
Hill, TE 35.7 72nd of 72
Williams, C 80.7 5th of 38
Eichenberg, C 42.1 37th of 38 (rating is combined C/G, ranking is compared to C)
Hunt, G 73.4 8th of 80
Cotton, G 55.0 57th of 80
Wynn, G 47.8 71st of 80
Jones, G 46.2
Armstead, T 78.0 13th of 82
Lamm, T 65.1 40th of 82
Jackson, T 63.8 43rd of 82
Ramsey, CB 90.2
Bethel, CB/S 71.5
Kohou, CB 65.0 58th of 115
Apple, CB 56.4 87th of 115
Howard, CB 54.0 91st of 115
Holland, S 89.8 1st of 89
Elliott, S 73.2 17th of 89
Jones, S 60.6
Needham, S 54.6
Campbell, S 51.4
Long, LB 77.2 19th of 81
Riley, LB 64.2
Baker, LB 61.5 59th of 81
Wilkins, DI 75.1 16th of 125
Sieler, DI 58.7 74th of 125
Davis, DI 50.7 99th of 125
Van Ginkel, Edge 90.0 8th of 103
Chubb, Edge 82.2 13th of 103
Phillips, Edge 73.9 35th of 103
Goode, Edge 58.3
Ogbah, Edge 42.8
