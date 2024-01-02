PFF Dolphins rankings entering the final regular season game

brumdog44
Club Member
Tua, QB 88.7 4th of 41
Hill, WR 93.8 1st of 125
Waddle, WR 90.7 3rd of 125
Cracraft, WR 63.4
Wilson, WR 67.0 66th of 125
Berrios, WR 57.6 98th of 125
Achane, HB 92.8 1st of 61
Mostert, HB 87.5 4th of 61
Ahmed, HB 61.0
J.WIlson, HB 60.2
Ingold, FB 48.8 8th of 10
Smythe, TE 53.9 54th of 72
Hill, TE 40.1 72nd of 72
Williams, C 86.5 2nd of 36
Eichenberg, C 46.3 34th of 36 (rating is combined C/G, ranking is compared to C)
Hunt, G 77.6 7th of 79
Cotton, G 46.4 71st of 79
Wynn, G 47.8 68th of 79
Jones, G 66.2 22nd of 79
Armstead, T 84.9 3rd of 84
Smith, T 60.3
Jackson, T 69.2 34th of 84
Lamm, T 64.3 48th of 84
Ramsey, CB 72.6 26th of 125
Bethel, CB/S 73.7
Kohou, CB 66.6 56th of 125
Howard, CB 55.1 99th out of 125
Apple, CB 54.9 102nd of 125
Holland, S 90.5 3rd of 97
Elliott, S 69.9 32nd of 97
Jones, S 73.7 19th of 97
Needham, S 53.1
Campbell, S 58.9
Long, LB 69.4 35th of 81
Riley, LB 73.5 27th of 81
Baker, LB 63.9 50th of 81
Wilkins, DI 71.4 28th of 130
Sieler, DI 69.1 34th of 130
Davis, DI 57.1 75th of 130
Van Ginkel, Edge 91.2 7th of 114
Chubb, Edge 88.8 12th of 114
Phillips, Edge 79.3 27th of 114
Goode, Edge 66.6
Ingram, Edge 53.7
Ogbah, Edge 53.5
