PFF Final Overall Grades for 2025

Looking at that list, we need an upgrade at QB, guard, safety, linebacker, WR, and edge amongst others, but those would be the main areas I would address this offseason. If Borom keeps up his level of play I’d resign him as well to back up Ajax and see if Ajax can actually stay healthy so I’d hold off on RT till 2027.



Also think we can get by with our TE room for another year if we can get Waller to resign for the vet minimum, Hill has improved a ton and cut down the mental errors, and Dulcich can be a very good TE2 with upside to develop into more, so I’d like to hold off on drafting a TE till 2027 at the minimum so we can see how much Dulcich and Hill improve this offseason.