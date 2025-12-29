 PFF Final Overall Grades for 2025 | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

PFF Final Overall Grades for 2025

I won’t have time to post the final year end rankings next week cause I’ll be out of town, and I highly doubt they will change too much anyways, so putting the year end grades here. This list only has players who played enough snaps to qualify, so Dulcich Jason Marshall and a few others didn’t make the list cause they didn’t play enough. Achane, barring anything crazy next week, is going to finish as the highest graded RB in the league and also will have the highest yards per carry. Very impressive and I think he deserves to be All pro along with Jonathan Taylor:

QB-Tua 33/40
1767042711506.jpeg

RB-Achane 1st out of 50!
1767042740756.jpeg

FB-Ingold 8/10
1767043087101.jpeg

WR-Waddle 12/150, Malik 96/150 NWI 128/150
1767043045632.jpeg

TE- Hill 55/70, Dulcich would’ve been 10th overall if he had enough snaps to qualify

1767043808765.jpeg
Here’s Dulcich for reference even though he won’t have enough snaps to qualify:
1767043725810.jpeg

Center-Brewer 2/32
1767043885438.jpeg

Guard- Strange 54/81, Savaii 80/81
1767043924517.jpeg

Tackle- Pat Paul 46/86, Jackson 49/86 Borom 65/86
1767043993579.jpeg

DL- Sieler 54/132, Phillips 85/132, Grant 103/132, Jones 107/132 Butler 114/132
1767044072490.jpeg
 
Here’s the rest:

Edge- Chubb 95/112, Chop 100/112
1767044243221.jpeg

LB- Brooks 9/86, Dodson 54/86
1767044334812.jpeg

Safety- Minkah 6/113, Ifeatu 62/113, Trader 79/113, Davis 88/113
1767044478891.jpeg

CB- Douglas 13/162, Jones 62/162
1767044628172.jpeg
 
Looking at that list, we need an upgrade at QB, guard, safety, linebacker, WR, and edge amongst others, but those would be the main areas I would address this offseason. If Borom keeps up his level of play I’d resign him as well to back up Ajax and see if Ajax can actually stay healthy so I’d hold off on RT till 2027.

Also think we can get by with our TE room for another year if we can get Waller to resign for the vet minimum, Hill has improved a ton and cut down the mental errors, and Dulcich can be a very good TE2 with upside to develop into more, so I’d like to hold off on drafting a TE till 2027 at the minimum so we can see how much Dulcich and Hill improve this offseason.
 
