PFF Final Overall Grades for 2025

I won’t have time to post the final year end rankings next week cause I’ll be out of town, and I highly doubt they will change too much anyways, so putting the year end grades here. This list only has players who played enough snaps to qualify, so Dulcich Jason Marshall and a few others didn’t make the list cause they didn’t play enough. Achane, barring anything crazy next week, is going to finish as the highest graded RB in the league and also will have the highest yards per carry. Very impressive and I think he deserves to be All pro along with Jonathan Taylor:
QB-Tua 33/40
RB-Achane 1st out of 50!
FB-Ingold 8/10
WR-Waddle 12/150, Malik 96/150 NWI 128/150
TE- Hill 55/70, Dulcich would’ve been 10th overall if he had enough snaps to qualify
Here’s Dulcich for reference even though he won’t have enough snaps to qualify:
Center-Brewer 2/32
Guard- Strange 54/81, Savaii 80/81
Tackle- Pat Paul 46/86, Jackson 49/86 Borom 65/86
DL- Sieler 54/132, Phillips 85/132, Grant 103/132, Jones 107/132 Butler 114/132
