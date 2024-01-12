PFF follow up: Top 20 Dolphin season grades in the last 15 seasons

brumdog44
Club Member
1. Tyreek Hill, WR 2023: 93.7
2. Devon Achane, HB, 2023: 92.4
3. Tyreek Hill, WR 2022: 92.1
4. Andrew Van Ginkel, 2023 DE/LB, 91.1
5. Reshad Jones, S 2012: 91
6. Cam Wake, DE 2012: 90.9
7. Jaylen Waddle, WR 2023: 90.7
8. Jevon Holland, S 2023: 90.4
9. Jaelen Phillips, DE 2022: 88.8
9. Bradley Chubb, DE 2023 88.8
11. Brent Grims, CB 2013 88.7
12. Tua Tagovailoa, QB 2023 88.4
13. Jake Long, T 2008: 88.4
14. Jarvis Landry, WR 2015 87.8
15. Raheem Mostert, HB 2023 87.3
15. Xavien Howard, CB 2020 87.3
17. Cam Wake, DE 2016 87
18. Cam Wake, DE 2010 86.9
19. Vernon Carey, T 2009 86.6
20. Connor Williams, C 2023 86.5
That's three of the top 4,6 of the top 10, and 9 of the top 20 seasons in the past 15 years.
