PFF grades for Dolphins, post week 5

After the player's ranking is the change in their yearly rating since week 4. I also added in Cedric Wilson this week and added Chase Claypool's numbers from Chicago.
Tua, QB 84.0 6th of 33 (-4.8)
Hill, WR 93.8 1st of 110 (+1.2)
Waddle, WR 80.1 17th of 111 (-0.4)
Cracraft, WR 73.1
Berrios, WR 69.9 39th of 110 (-1.1)
Wilson, WR 62.0
EZ, WR 60.3
(Claypool, WR 53.3 95th of 110)
Achane, HB 93.8 1st of 53 (+0.3)
Mostert, HB 80.8 4th of 53 (+0.8)
Ahmed, HB 68.3
Ingold, FB 56.2 3rd of 10 (-1.3)
Smythe, TE 50.6 52nd of 68 (-2.5)
Williams, C 77.2 5th of 37 (-2.8)
Eichenberg, C 24.6 37th of 37 (+0.2)
Hunt, G 73.8 9th of 77 (+5.6)
Wynn, G 48.1 56th of 77 (-5.6)
Armstead, T 78.4
Lamm, T 68.5 29th of 72 (+3.3)
Jackson, T 66.1 35th of 72 (+3.4)
Bethel, CB 74.8 19th of 108 (+0.6)
Kohou, CB 67.9 41st of 108 (+4.4)
Howard, CB 52.8 86th of 108 (-0.7)
Apple, CB 56.1 79th of 108 (+6.2)
Holland, S 91.4 1st of 86 (-0.3)
Elliott, S 76.8 13rd of 86 (+0.6)
Jones, S 60.2 (0.0)
Long, LB 70.7 24th of 81 (+8.0)
Riley, LB 56.5 (0.0)
Baker, LB 54.4 61st of 81 (+1.9)
Wilkins, DI 84.9 11th of 124 (+10.6)
Sieler, DI 63.5 49th of 124 (+2.1)
Davis, DI 56.8 71st of 124 (+2.2)
Van Ginkel, Edge 89.9 8th of 114 (+2.2)
Chubb, Edge 75.4 31st of 114 (+7.3)
Phillips, Edge 57.1 89th of 110
Ogbah, Edge 47.3 101st of 114 (+2.4)
