PFF grades for the Vikings game

Dolphins' best and worst PFF grades from Week 6 vs. Vikings Greg Little may not want to look at these.

Very interesting grades. Notes:Both Thompson and Bridgewater graded out well. Thompson was at 89.3 and Bridgewater was at 80.5. For all offensive players with ten snaps or more, only Tyreek Hill (91.2) graded higher. Greg LIttle was the worst graded player by A LOT at 25.1. Hunter Long was next lowest at 43.8.Defensive top five were Sieler, Phillips, Roberts, Brandon Jones, and Rowe. Worst five were Baker, Howard, Crossen, Davis, and Ingram. Ingram was the lowest at 27.9.OL pass protection: Hunt 71.1, Shell 60.7, Williams 59.4, Eich 56.3, Little....1.5 (!). Those numbers indicate that Little should have been a healthy pull during the game.OL run blocking: Eich 76.1, Shell 70.5, Little 63.8, Hunt 58.2, Williams 52.7.Overall, believe that was Williams worst game of the year. Might have surprisingly been Eich's best.....and Little should not be wearing an NFL uniform.Our corners and safeties:coverage grades: Brandon Jones topped the team at 82.5. Iggy was second at 72.4, even topping Holland's 68.4. Howard was down at 49.2, only above Crossen's 43.8.