PFF grades for the Vikings game

dolphinswire.usatoday.com

Dolphins' best and worst PFF grades from Week 6 vs. Vikings

Greg Little may not want to look at these.
dolphinswire.usatoday.com dolphinswire.usatoday.com

Very interesting grades. Notes:

Both Thompson and Bridgewater graded out well. Thompson was at 89.3 and Bridgewater was at 80.5. For all offensive players with ten snaps or more, only Tyreek Hill (91.2) graded higher. Greg LIttle was the worst graded player by A LOT at 25.1. Hunter Long was next lowest at 43.8.

Defensive top five were Sieler, Phillips, Roberts, Brandon Jones, and Rowe. Worst five were Baker, Howard, Crossen, Davis, and Ingram. Ingram was the lowest at 27.9.

OL pass protection: Hunt 71.1, Shell 60.7, Williams 59.4, Eich 56.3, Little....1.5 (!). Those numbers indicate that Little should have been a healthy pull during the game.

OL run blocking: Eich 76.1, Shell 70.5, Little 63.8, Hunt 58.2, Williams 52.7.

Overall, believe that was Williams worst game of the year. Might have surprisingly been Eich's best.....and Little should not be wearing an NFL uniform.

Our corners and safeties:

coverage grades: Brandon Jones topped the team at 82.5. Iggy was second at 72.4, even topping Holland's 68.4. Howard was down at 49.2, only above Crossen's 43.8.
 
PFF overall offensive grades for the season (players with qualifying numbers in parentheses):

Tua, QB 79.7 (6th of 36)
Thompson, QB 71.4
Bridgewater, QB 70.8

Hill, WR 90.5 (1st of 109)
Waddle, WR 77.3 (15th of 109)
Cracraft, WR 68.1
Sherfield, WR 58.8 (84th of 109)
Wilson, WR 58.6

Mostert, HB 60.6 (44th out of 60)
Edmonds, HB 49.7 (59th out of 60)

Ingold, FB 52.1 (8th of 10)

Gesicki, TE 67.6 (15th of 67)
Smythe, TE 53.7 (52nd of 67)
Long, TE 43.9
Conner, TE 29.3

Williams, C 62.9 (14th of 36)

Hunt, G 76.9 (6th of 75)
Jones, G 65.0
Eichenberg, G 42.4 (67th of 75) note – was 34.7 prior to the Minnesota game

Armstead, T 76.1 (13th of 76)
Jackson, T 56.8
Shell, T 56.0 (64th of 76)
Little, T 28.0 (76 of 76)
 
Defensive grades for the year:

Kohou, CB 68.4 (40th of 107)
Needham, CB 63.7 (53rd of 107)
Iggy, CB 56.6
Howard, CB 50.8 (87th of 107)
Campbell, CB 48.7
Crossen, CB 39.3

Holland, S 71.0 (20th of 86)
Br. Jones, S 58.3 (57th of 86)
Rowe, S 43.4 (82nd of 86)

Baker, LB 68.0 (24th of 80)
Riley, LB 66.7 (30th of 80)
Tindall, LB 66.1
Roberts, LB 51.6 (67th of 80)
Eguavoen, LB 36.0

Wilkins, DT 83.3 (10th of 121)
Sieler, DT 81.4 (11th of 121)
Jenkins, DT 62.5
Davis, DT 49.6 (94th of 121)

Flowers, Edge 78.0
Phillips, Edge 72.3 (38th of 115)
Van Ginkel, Edge 68.0
Ingram, Edge 62.2 (72nd of 115)
Ogbah, Edge 57.3 (94th of 115)
 
5 O guys in top 20٪
 
Its all fun and games until you realize they gave Teddy a 80 vs the Vikings... Then there's no more fun and no more games... Just Meh!
 
I don’t think it’s been talked about but Williams has been hiking the ball above both quarterbacks head on almost every play it’s just a matter of time before one goes over their head
 
M

Marino2.0

Club Member
Joined
Apr 30, 2017
Messages
1,401
Reaction score
3,858
Shell was sitting on his couch a few weeks ago and is already markedly better than Little. Little isn’t an NFL player.

Lots of guys disappointing thus far, but we have some real elite talents for the first time in a long time.
 
