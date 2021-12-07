PFF grades Giants game

Kyndig
Seasoned Veteran
Super Donator
Club Member
Here they are, not too bad. Hunt did quite well, but I see improvement across the line in that they graded out average against a decent front 7.
Salvon Ahmed was the guy behind Gaskin with eight carries for 23 yards.
Another flashy target for Tagovailoa this season has been Mike Gesicki. Sunday, he looked great with seven catches for 46 yards and two first downs.
Finally, Devante Parker looked phenomenal, snagging all five of his targets for 61 yards and five first downs. Mack Hollins and Isaiah Ford each caught a touchdown pass.
From a pass-protection perspective, the line looked average. Four of the five starters graded below a 60.0, upon first review, and the unit registered 14 total negatively graded pass protection plays.
The standout on the line was Robert Hunt, who graded 88.5 in pass protection and didn't allow a pressure.
The line generated 15 total pressures, including three sacks. The best of the bunch though was Andrew Van Ginkel, as he recorded three pressures and four tackles.
Jaelan Phillips had two sacks and five total pressures while Adam Butler sacked Glennon once and had three total pressures.
Elandon Roberts racked up one tackle, an assist and a stop on the way to an 80.0 run defense grade on PFF’s first review. Roberts also only allowed a single reception on four targets for negative yardage.
Duke Riley also made a big impact with two tackles.
Xavien Howard stood out with an 81.6 coverage grade upon first review, as he allowed didn’t allow a single reception on three targets and even intercepted a pass.
Byron Jones and Eric Rowe both looked ugly in coverage, though, as the duo allowed a combined 13 catches for 102 yards.
NFL Week 13 Game Recap: Miami Dolphins 20, New York Giants 9 | NFL News, Rankings and Statistics | PFF
In an attempt to keep playoff hopes alive, the Miami Dolphins took down the New York Giants 20-9. New York, who is without Daniel Jones due to injury, looked flat at best, and the Tua Tagovailoa-led Miami offense looked much better than earlier in the season.
www.pff.com
QuarterbackTua Tagovailoa has come a long way this season since the trade rumors involving Deshaun Watson to Miami arose. Impressively, Tagovailoa went 30-for-42 for 244 yards and two touchdowns, resulting in an 80.9 passing grade on the first review. He finished with an 82.5 adjusted completion percentage and didn’t record a single turnover-worthy play.
Running BackAs usual, Myles Gaskin led the team in rushing. He is one of the young offensive pieces that will make this Miami team a fairly good squad in the future. Sunday, he rushed 15 times for 44 yards but couldn’t find the end zone. He also caught both of his targets for five total yards.
Salvon Ahmed was the guy behind Gaskin with eight carries for 23 yards.
Wide Receiver/Tight EndThe Tagovailoa-Jaylen Waddle reunion tour has been a sight to behold this season. Waddle went off, yet again, with nine receptions for 90 yards and five first downs. There was a moment of worry when Waddle appeared to be injured. Fortunately for Miami fans, the receiver just cramped up.
Another flashy target for Tagovailoa this season has been Mike Gesicki. Sunday, he looked great with seven catches for 46 yards and two first downs.
Finally, Devante Parker looked phenomenal, snagging all five of his targets for 61 yards and five first downs. Mack Hollins and Isaiah Ford each caught a touchdown pass.
Offensive LineSay what you will about the Dolphins’ offensive line, but Sunday, it appeared to give Tagovailoa enough time to throw the ball, as the quarterback had a 2.34-second average time to throw.
From a pass-protection perspective, the line looked average. Four of the five starters graded below a 60.0, upon first review, and the unit registered 14 total negatively graded pass protection plays.
The standout on the line was Robert Hunt, who graded 88.5 in pass protection and didn't allow a pressure.
Defensive LineWith a backup quarterback like Mike Glennon in Sunday for New York, you would imagine that the game plan was to pressure him, which is just what Miami's defensive front was able to do.
The line generated 15 total pressures, including three sacks. The best of the bunch though was Andrew Van Ginkel, as he recorded three pressures and four tackles.
Jaelan Phillips had two sacks and five total pressures while Adam Butler sacked Glennon once and had three total pressures.
LinebackerWhen it came to stopping the Giants’ rushing attack, the Dolphins’ linebacking corps took care of business.
Elandon Roberts racked up one tackle, an assist and a stop on the way to an 80.0 run defense grade on PFF’s first review. Roberts also only allowed a single reception on four targets for negative yardage.
Duke Riley also made a big impact with two tackles.
SecondaryMiami’s secondary looked great Sunday in coverage against the Giants, allowing only 15 receptions for 135 yards and seven first downs.
Xavien Howard stood out with an 81.6 coverage grade upon first review, as he allowed didn’t allow a single reception on three targets and even intercepted a pass.
Byron Jones and Eric Rowe both looked ugly in coverage, though, as the duo allowed a combined 13 catches for 102 yards.