PFF grades through 11 games

Dolphins PFF grades through 11 games.

Tua, QB 88.1 3rd of 36

Hill, WR 93.3 1st of 122
Waddle, WR 88.9 4th of 122
Cracraft, WR 64.4
Wilson, WR 65.3 68th of 122
Berrios, WR 61.1 78th of 122

Achane, HB 93.6
Mostert, HB 84.6 4th of 58
Ahmed, HB 61.0
J.WIlson, HB 60,0

Ingold, FB 49.0 9th of 10

Smythe, TE 50.7 55th of 72
Hill, TE 35.2 72nd of 72

Williams, C 86.4 1st of 38
Eichenberg, C 45.3 38th of 39 (rating is combined C/G, ranking is compared to C)

Hunt, G 73.4 8th of 80
Cotton, G 53.1 59th of 79
Wynn, G 47.8 69th of 79
Jones, G 46.2

Armstead, T 75.4 17th of 81
Lamm, T 65.9 39th of 81
Jackson, T 63.3 43rd of 81

Ramsey, CB 84.7 7th of 116
Bethel, CB/S 73.7
Kohou, CB 66.1 54th of 116
Howard, CB 58.0 83rd out of
Apple, CB 56.4 90th of 115

Holland, S 91.3 1st of 88
Elliott, S 75.5 12th of 88
Jones, S 65.0
Needham, S 68.9
Campbell, S 53.9

Long, LB 72.2 27th of 81
Riley, LB 58.6
Baker, LB 66.7 40th of 81

Wilkins, DI 75.5 15th of 123
Sieler, DI 58.6 72nd of 123
Davis, DI 53.2 86th of 123


Van Ginkel, Edge 90.1 7th of 105
Chubb, Edge 84.4 13th of 105
Phillips, Edge 79.3 17th of 105
Goode, Edge 57.6
Ogbah, Edge 51.9
 
So, Hill, Williams and Holland are the top graded players at their respective positions. Tua, Waddle and Mostert are in the top 5. And Ingold, Hunt, Ramsey and Van Ginkel in the top 10. That's pretty impressive.
 
7 Fins on O ranked in top 20%
7 Fins on D ranked in the top 20%.
This must be a dream
 
While I appreciate Ingold, I am not sure that being ranked 9 of 10 is something to be overly impressed with.
 
Regardless of what those rating say, Eich has been playing much better and for sure he's been better than Cotton
 
