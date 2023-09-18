 PFF grades through week 2 | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

PFF grades through week 2

brumdog44

brumdog44

Active Roster
Joined
Oct 24, 2010
Messages
9,753
Reaction score
11,664
Players not having enough snaps to qualify not given a ranking.

QB: Tua 90.9 (1st of 33)

WR: Hill 91.2 (2nd of 109)
WR: Waddle 77.3 (13th of 109)
WR: Cracraft 76.5 (15th of 109)
WR: Berrios 69.2 (36th of 109)
WR: Ezukanma 60.3

HB Ahmed 75.9
HB: Mostert 72.6 (11th of 47)

FB: Ingold 52.8 (5th of 9)

TE: Smythe 56.1 (41st of 60)

C: Williams 79.0 (3rd of 34)

G: Hunt 73.8 (9th of 72)
G: Wynn 56.6 (46th of 72)

T: Lamm 66.7 (31st of 69)
T: Jackson 58.7 (48th of 69)

Defense
CB: Kohou 80.5 (7th of 96)
CB: Howard 53.0 (77th of 96)
CB: Apple 52.0 (78th of 96)

S: Holland 86.2 (7th of 75)
S: Elliott 68.8 (28th of 75)

LB: Long 70.1 (31st of 75)
LB: Riley 57.1
LB: Baker 50.1 (68th of 75)

Edge: Van Ginkel 84.2 (15th of 102)
Edge: Chubb 77.3 (23rd of 102)
Edge: Phillips 66.8 (43rd of 102)
Edge: Ogbah 29.2

DI: Sieler 68.3 (34th of 115)
DI: Wilkins 68.0 (38th of 115)
DI: Davis 52.3 (88th of 115)
 
