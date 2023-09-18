PFF grades through week 2

brumdog44
Active Roster
Players not having enough snaps to qualify not given a ranking.
QB: Tua 90.9 (1st of 33)
WR: Hill 91.2 (2nd of 109)
WR: Waddle 77.3 (13th of 109)
WR: Cracraft 76.5 (15th of 109)
WR: Berrios 69.2 (36th of 109)
WR: Ezukanma 60.3
HB Ahmed 75.9
HB: Mostert 72.6 (11th of 47)
FB: Ingold 52.8 (5th of 9)
TE: Smythe 56.1 (41st of 60)
C: Williams 79.0 (3rd of 34)
G: Hunt 73.8 (9th of 72)
G: Wynn 56.6 (46th of 72)
T: Lamm 66.7 (31st of 69)
T: Jackson 58.7 (48th of 69)
Defense
CB: Kohou 80.5 (7th of 96)
CB: Howard 53.0 (77th of 96)
CB: Apple 52.0 (78th of 96)
S: Holland 86.2 (7th of 75)
S: Elliott 68.8 (28th of 75)
LB: Long 70.1 (31st of 75)
LB: Riley 57.1
LB: Baker 50.1 (68th of 75)
Edge: Van Ginkel 84.2 (15th of 102)
Edge: Chubb 77.3 (23rd of 102)
Edge: Phillips 66.8 (43rd of 102)
Edge: Ogbah 29.2
DI: Sieler 68.3 (34th of 115)
DI: Wilkins 68.0 (38th of 115)
DI: Davis 52.3 (88th of 115)
QB: Tua 90.9 (1st of 33)
WR: Hill 91.2 (2nd of 109)
WR: Waddle 77.3 (13th of 109)
WR: Cracraft 76.5 (15th of 109)
WR: Berrios 69.2 (36th of 109)
WR: Ezukanma 60.3
HB Ahmed 75.9
HB: Mostert 72.6 (11th of 47)
FB: Ingold 52.8 (5th of 9)
TE: Smythe 56.1 (41st of 60)
C: Williams 79.0 (3rd of 34)
G: Hunt 73.8 (9th of 72)
G: Wynn 56.6 (46th of 72)
T: Lamm 66.7 (31st of 69)
T: Jackson 58.7 (48th of 69)
Defense
CB: Kohou 80.5 (7th of 96)
CB: Howard 53.0 (77th of 96)
CB: Apple 52.0 (78th of 96)
S: Holland 86.2 (7th of 75)
S: Elliott 68.8 (28th of 75)
LB: Long 70.1 (31st of 75)
LB: Riley 57.1
LB: Baker 50.1 (68th of 75)
Edge: Van Ginkel 84.2 (15th of 102)
Edge: Chubb 77.3 (23rd of 102)
Edge: Phillips 66.8 (43rd of 102)
Edge: Ogbah 29.2
DI: Sieler 68.3 (34th of 115)
DI: Wilkins 68.0 (38th of 115)
DI: Davis 52.3 (88th of 115)