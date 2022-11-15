 PFF loving Philips | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

PFF loving Philips

andyahs

andyahs

Only a select few on here don't like the kid. Was thrilled he was drafted out of Miami despite the injury with concussions.
 
Him and Chubb should be a formidable combo for years to come.

These guys taking next steps will be huge in defending Allen in the future (after this year and beyond).

Also, I expect by Years end to find ourselves top 5 in sacks.

And if we do, that should also yield more turnovers and less points.

Hopeful that the full body of work the D will put in looks better statistically by then.
 
The main take away is that JP is playing much better than last season. He has made a significant jump in consistency. Those who claim he's disappointed this year b/c all they can do is count sacks are clueless. Reality is that sack totals are often impacted by secondary play. The secondary is not as good so the sack numbers are down.
 
NY8123 said:
They should love on Phillips. He might not have off the chart sack numbers right now but he is a constant disruption in the backfield. He's been good against the run also and his pursuit is relentless.
Some don’t find that useful. Only sacks or else the player is a bust!
 
This is why I keep telling anyone who'll listen, that you have to stop being so enamored with sack numbers. Yes, they are a glamour stat for defensive players. And yes, they are a stat that will get you paid come contract time. But sacks don't always (or hardly ever) show the full picture. How many sacks did the player get from coming completely unblocked, due to a blown blocking assignment? How many sacks were because of a bad snap, and the QB just had to fall on the ball? There's so many variables (and sometimes luck) that go into this one statistic, that it becomes almost meaningless at times. Especially if the opposing team still manages to convert on 3rd and 4th down, and/or score a touchdown. Jaelen Phillips does so much that doesn't show up in the box score, that it's flat out ridiculous. He's a game wrecker, that doesn't have the eye popping stats that most casual fans are accustomed to, to bare out his level of productivity. I grit my teeth every time he's not on the field defensively. And now he's even impacting special teams in a big way. This dude is a freaking unit.
 
