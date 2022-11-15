PFF loving Philips

This is why I keep telling anyone who'll listen, that you have to stop being so enamored with sack numbers. Yes, they are a glamour stat for defensive players. And yes, they are a stat that will get you paid come contract time. But sacks don't always (or hardly ever) show the full picture. How many sacks did the player get from coming completely unblocked, due to a blown blocking assignment? How many sacks were because of a bad snap, and the QB just had to fall on the ball? There's so many variables (and sometimes luck) that go into this one statistic, that it becomes almost meaningless at times. Especially if the opposing team still manages to convert on 3rd and 4th down, and/or score a touchdown. Jaelen Phillips does so much that doesn't show up in the box score, that it's flat out ridiculous. He's a game wrecker, that doesn't have the eye popping stats that most casual fans are accustomed to, to bare out his level of productivity. I grit my teeth every time he's not on the field defensively. And now he's even impacting special teams in a big way. This dude is a freaking unit.