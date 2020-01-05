PFF mock draft 12/30/19

5. MIAMI DOLPHINS — QB TUA TAGOVAILOA, ALABAMA

PFF 2020 NFL Mock Draft: Cowboys land LSU safety Grant Delpit in the first round | College Football and NFL Draft | PFF With the 2019 NFL regular season in the books, Mike Renner drops his latest mock draft ahead of the postseason.

The hip injury is a serious concern, but it's not as if the Dolphins need Tua to see the field day one. Tagovailoa had only 24 turnover-worthy plays in his entire college career.