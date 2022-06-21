PFF NFL receiver corps rankings. Dolphins at number 3. Considered "Elite tier".

LegionOfZoom
Active Roster
- Joined
- Apr 4, 2022
- Messages
- 208
- Reaction score
- 642
- Location
- NY
I'm not happy about it.Go ahead you "Lemmings", let's hear you complain about that - LOL
Don't worry folks, some idiot will probably "take the bait" - LOL
Not really complaining as it's all a matter of opinion, but I would surely not trade our receiving corps for Tampa's. Cincy is certainly arguable as the #1. All of them being together with JB last year and the continuity at the HC position would seem to give them the nod.Go ahead you "Lemmings", let's hear you complain about that - LOL
Don't worry folks, some idiot will probably "take the bait" - LOL