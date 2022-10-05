PFF player rankings through week 4

Dolphins:



Tua, QB 79.7 (5th of 33)



Sherfield, WR 64.2 (63rd of 106)

Cracraft, WR 64.6 (not enough snaps to qualify)

Hill, WR 85.8 (3rd out of 106)

Wilson, WR 54.4 (not enough snaps to qualify)

Waddle, WR 79.9 (7th out of 106)



Mostert, HB 61.2 (41st out of 57)

Edmonds, HB 54.3 (53rd out of 57)



Ingold, FB 55.0 (6th out of 10)



Gesicki, TE 58.9 (37th out of 67)

Smythem TE 54.8 (49th out of 67)



Williams, C 67.7 (6th out of 36)



Armstead, T 77.5 (9th out of 70)

Little, T 34.1 (69th out of 70)

Jackson, T 56.8 (not enough snaps to qualify)



Hunt, G 76.3 (6th out of 71)

Eichenberg, G 33.7 (69th out of 71)

Jones, G 65.0 (not enough snaps to qualify)



Kohou, CB 77.6 (10th out of 105)

Needham, CB 62.3 (52nd out of 105)

Crossen, CB 41.5 (95th out of 105)

Howard, CB 52.7 (83rd out of 105)



Brandon Jones, S 50.4 (69th out of 82)

Rowe, S 45.1 (80th out of 82)

Holland, S 77.5 (10th out of 82)



Riley, LB 69.8 (19th out of 81)

Baker, LB 67.7 (31st out of 81)

Roberst, LB 42.7 (73rd out of 81)



Sieler, DI 71.4 (28th out of 124)

Davis, DI 59.6 (62nd out of 124)

Jenkins, DI 69.0 (33rd out of 124)

Wilkins, DI 83.8 (8th out of 124)



Ingran, Edge 72.0 (40th out of 108)

Van Ginkel, Edge 74.1 (not enough snaps to qualify)

Ogbah, Edge 56.9 (85th out of 108)

Phillips, Edge 67.0 (52nd out of 108)



Morstead, P 67.5 (21st out of 32)