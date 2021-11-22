 PFF positional ranks through yesterday | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

PFF positional ranks through yesterday

Have at it.....below are the rankings for players with enough snaps to qualify:

Quarterback:
Tua: 19th out of 38

Halfback:
Gaskin: 40 out of 71

Wide Receiver:
Waddle 32 out of 125
Parker 42 out of 125
Wilson 105 out of 125
Hollins 109 out of 125

Tight End:
Gesicki 16 out of 71
Shaheen 41 out of 71
Smythe 43 out of 71

Tackles:
Davis 72 out of 81
Eichenberg 76 out of 81

Guards:
Hunt 51 out of 78
Jackson 72 out of 78 (note that this is where his grade overall puts him -- his grade would be his combined play at tackle/guard)

Center
Dieter 21 out of 38
Rieter 35 out of 38

DT
Wilkins 6 out of 128
Sieler 10 out of 128
Jenkins 21 out of 128
Butler 64 out of 128
Davis 126 out of 128

DE
Ogbah 18 out of 108
Van Ginkel 90 out of 108
Phillips 107 out of 108

LB
Baker 36 out of 84
Roberts 67 out of 84

CB
Howard 49 out of 118
Needham 68 out of 118
B. Jones 86 out of 118
Coleman 94 out of 118

S
Holland 14 out of 91
McCourty 21 out of 91
Rowe 25 out of 91
Br. Jones 50 out of 91
 
Wow. Some of that matches what I believe my eyes are seeing.

Have Phillips and Davis really played that poorly?

Holland 14 out of 91 is nice. I actually think he could get some DROY votes.

Wilkins 6 of 128 is what I'm seeing as well. He's really having a tremendous year.
 
Shout out to Ogbah as well. I think Gesicki should be higher, unless pass blocking is part of the criteria.
 
Mach2

Mach2

Moderator
Club Member
Joined
Jun 10, 2018
Messages
13,518
Reaction score
25,368
Age
57
Location
Boynton Bch, Fl
SF Dolphin Fan said:
Wow. Some of that matches what I believe my eyes are seeing.

Have Phillips and Davis really played that poorly?

Holland 14 out of 91 is nice. I actually think he could get some DROY votes.

Wilkins 6 of 128 is what I'm seeing as well. He's really having a tremendous year.
Yes, overall Phillips has played poorly. To his credit, he seems to be steadily improving.

I would also note that since he plays what I consider a hybrid/tweener position, not sure it's apples to apples for PFF rankings.
 
Mach2 said:
Yes, overall Phillips has played poorly. To his credit, he seems to be steadily improving.

I would also note that since he plays what I consider a hybrid/tweener position, not sure it's apples to apples for PFF rankings.
That's a really good point that I hadn't come.
 
Mach2 said:
Yes, overall Phillips has played poorly. To his credit, he seems to be steadily improving.

I would also note that since he plays what I consider a hybrid/tweener position, not sure it's apples to apples for PFF rankings.
No, Phillips has not played as poorly as PFF rates him. He has generated a ton of open lanes for others to get home, and I guarantee that many of the pressures that Holland and Jones have delivered are related to his better than ranked play. He has been awkward and indecisive early in the season. He does lack some strength that cause some bad reps, but he has made some amazing plays as well. There is a self-serving narrative that he has played horribly. It is just wrong!! Clearly, he is not a standout rookie defensive player of the year candidate. Far from it!! He is just not a bad player by any stretch of the imagination either.
 
It’s almost mathematically impossible to have an OL grade out that poorly. Then you add in Phillips, yet another early rounder of ours getting killed in these rankings.

Have a day Chris Grier!!!! Drafting genius.
 
Lionstone said:
No, Phillips has not played as poorly as PFF rates him. He has generated a ton of open lanes for others to get home, and I guarantee that many of the pressures that Holland and Jones have delivered are related to his better than ranked play. He has been awkward and indecisive early in the season. He does lack some strength that cause some bad reps, but he has made some amazing plays as well. There is a self-serving narrative that he has played horribly. It is just wrong!! Clearly, he is not a standout rookie defensive player of the year candidate. Far from it!! He is just not a bad player by any stretch of the imagination either.
Yeah, I STRONGLY disagree with that ranking.

He's shown intelligence setting the edge when it's his responsibility, he's learning to get home on the pass rush, he's not playing elite but I'm impressed with how he plays the game of football mentally, with his physical talent its only a matter of time before he really breaks out.
 
Thanks for posting this. Paints a pretty dark picture of the overall talent level on this roster.
 
brumdog44 said:
Have at it.....below are the rankings for players with enough snaps to qualify:

Quarterback:
Tua: 19th out of 38

Halfback:
Gaskin: 40 out of 71

Wide Receiver:
Waddle 32 out of 125
Parker 42 out of 125
Wilson 105 out of 125
Hollins 109 out of 125

Tight End:
Gesicki 16 out of 71
Shaheen 41 out of 71
Smythe 43 out of 71

Tackles:
Davis 72 out of 81
Eichenberg 76 out of 81

Guards:
Hunt 51 out of 78
Jackson 72 out of 78 (note that this is where his grade overall puts him -- his grade would be his combined play at tackle/guard)

Center
Dieter 21 out of 38
Rieter 35 out of 38

DT
Wilkins 6 out of 128
Sieler 10 out of 128
Jenkins 21 out of 128
Butler 64 out of 128
Davis 126 out of 128

DE
Ogbah 18 out of 108
Van Ginkel 90 out of 108
Phillips 107 out of 108

LB
Baker 36 out of 84
Roberts 67 out of 84

CB
Howard 49 out of 118
Needham 68 out of 118
B. Jones 86 out of 118
Coleman 94 out of 118

S
Holland 14 out of 91
McCourty 21 out of 91
Rowe 25 out of 91
Br. Jones 50 out of 91
Wow Raekwon Davis is the 3rd worst DL this year per PFF?
 
Lionstone said:
No, Phillips has not played as poorly as PFF rates him. He has generated a ton of open lanes for others to get home.
As we all realize, PFF is a very subjective rating source.

A ton? That's pretty subjective, and indefinable too.

Lionstone said:
He has been awkward and indecisive early in the season. He does lack some strength that cause some bad reps, but he has made some amazing plays as well.
Well, it is an overall grade, so early in the season matters in the context.

No doubt strenth is an issue, as it is for many rooks. An offseason of NFL level training should help there.

Amazing plays???? Feel free to point them out. Almost getting there does not qualify, IMO.
Lionstone said:
There is a self-serving narrative that he has played horribly. It is just wrong!! Clearly, he is not a standout rookie defensive player of the year candidate. Far from it!! He is just not a bad player by any stretch of the imagination either.
What narrative would that be?

Ppl that want to comp him to Paye, and others are dismissing the overall scheme, and what is being asked of the kid.

All that being said, he hasn't played up to many fans' expectations.
 
