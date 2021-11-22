PFF positional ranks through yesterday

Have at it.....below are the rankings for players with enough snaps to qualify:
Quarterback:
Tua: 19th out of 38
Halfback:
Gaskin: 40 out of 71
Wide Receiver:
Waddle 32 out of 125
Parker 42 out of 125
Wilson 105 out of 125
Hollins 109 out of 125
Tight End:
Gesicki 16 out of 71
Shaheen 41 out of 71
Smythe 43 out of 71
Tackles:
Davis 72 out of 81
Eichenberg 76 out of 81
Guards:
Hunt 51 out of 78
Jackson 72 out of 78 (note that this is where his grade overall puts him -- his grade would be his combined play at tackle/guard)
Center
Dieter 21 out of 38
Rieter 35 out of 38
DT
Wilkins 6 out of 128
Sieler 10 out of 128
Jenkins 21 out of 128
Butler 64 out of 128
Davis 126 out of 128
DE
Ogbah 18 out of 108
Van Ginkel 90 out of 108
Phillips 107 out of 108
LB
Baker 36 out of 84
Roberts 67 out of 84
CB
Howard 49 out of 118
Needham 68 out of 118
B. Jones 86 out of 118
Coleman 94 out of 118
S
Holland 14 out of 91
McCourty 21 out of 91
Rowe 25 out of 91
Br. Jones 50 out of 91
