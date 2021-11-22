PFF positional ranks through yesterday

Have at it.....below are the rankings for players with enough snaps to qualify:



Quarterback:

Tua: 19th out of 38



Halfback:

Gaskin: 40 out of 71



Wide Receiver:

Waddle 32 out of 125

Parker 42 out of 125

Wilson 105 out of 125

Hollins 109 out of 125



Tight End:

Gesicki 16 out of 71

Shaheen 41 out of 71

Smythe 43 out of 71



Tackles:

Davis 72 out of 81

Eichenberg 76 out of 81



Guards:

Hunt 51 out of 78

Jackson 72 out of 78 (note that this is where his grade overall puts him -- his grade would be his combined play at tackle/guard)



Center

Dieter 21 out of 38

Rieter 35 out of 38



DT

Wilkins 6 out of 128

Sieler 10 out of 128

Jenkins 21 out of 128

Butler 64 out of 128

Davis 126 out of 128



DE

Ogbah 18 out of 108

Van Ginkel 90 out of 108

Phillips 107 out of 108



LB

Baker 36 out of 84

Roberts 67 out of 84



CB

Howard 49 out of 118

Needham 68 out of 118

B. Jones 86 out of 118

Coleman 94 out of 118



S

Holland 14 out of 91

McCourty 21 out of 91

Rowe 25 out of 91

Br. Jones 50 out of 91