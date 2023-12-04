PFF post week 13 season ratings

brumdog44
Club Member
Tua, QB 90.2 3rd of 38
Hill, WR 93.9 1st of 119
Waddle, WR 88.2 7th of 119
Cracraft, WR 65.5
Wilson, WR 63.7 72nd of 119
Berrios, WR 59.8 84th of 119
Achane, HB 93.5
Mostert, HB 84.2 3rd of 59
Ahmed, HB 61.0
J.WIlson, HB 59.6
Ingold, FB 50.1 7th of 10
Smythe, TE 49.3 61st of 72
Hill, TE 41.1 71st of 72
Williams, C 85.9 1st of 39
Eichenberg, C 51.6 32nd of 39 (rating is combined C/G, ranking is compared to C)
Hunt, G 77,6 5th of 76
Cotton, G 50.8 59th of 76
Wynn, G 47.8 66th of 76
Jones, G 46.2
Armstead, T 75.7 17th of 83
Smith, T 75.5
Lamm, T 65.9 38th of 83
Jackson, T 67.3 36th of 83
Ramsey, CB 80.9 10th of 118
Bethel, CB/S 73.7
Kohou, CB 68.2 41st of 118
Howard, CB 56.8 88th out of 118
Apple, CB 56.4 90th of 118
Holland, S 91.2 1st of 88
Elliott, S 74.4 16th of 88
Jones, S 66.1
Needham, S 73.8
Campbell, S 54.2
Long, LB 70.5 35th of 82
Riley, LB 73.7
Baker, LB 63.9 52nd of 82
Wilkins, DI 73.3 22nd of 126
Sieler, DI 61.0 58th of 126
Davis, DI 52.7 90th of 126
Van Ginkel, Edge 90.7 6th of 109
Chubb, Edge 84.0 12th of 109
Phillips, Edge 79.3 20th of 109
Goode, Edge 57.6
Ogbah, Edge 46.6
