PFF post week 13 season ratings

Tua, QB 90.2 3rd of 38

Hill, WR 93.9 1st of 119
Waddle, WR 88.2 7th of 119
Cracraft, WR 65.5
Wilson, WR 63.7 72nd of 119
Berrios, WR 59.8 84th of 119

Achane, HB 93.5
Mostert, HB 84.2 3rd of 59
Ahmed, HB 61.0
J.WIlson, HB 59.6

Ingold, FB 50.1 7th of 10

Smythe, TE 49.3 61st of 72
Hill, TE 41.1 71st of 72

Williams, C 85.9 1st of 39
Eichenberg, C 51.6 32nd of 39 (rating is combined C/G, ranking is compared to C)

Hunt, G 77,6 5th of 76
Cotton, G 50.8 59th of 76
Wynn, G 47.8 66th of 76
Jones, G 46.2

Armstead, T 75.7 17th of 83
Smith, T 75.5
Lamm, T 65.9 38th of 83
Jackson, T 67.3 36th of 83

Ramsey, CB 80.9 10th of 118
Bethel, CB/S 73.7
Kohou, CB 68.2 41st of 118
Howard, CB 56.8 88th out of 118
Apple, CB 56.4 90th of 118

Holland, S 91.2 1st of 88
Elliott, S 74.4 16th of 88
Jones, S 66.1
Needham, S 73.8
Campbell, S 54.2

Long, LB 70.5 35th of 82
Riley, LB 73.7
Baker, LB 63.9 52nd of 82

Wilkins, DI 73.3 22nd of 126
Sieler, DI 61.0 58th of 126
Davis, DI 52.7 90th of 126


Van Ginkel, Edge 90.7 6th of 109
Chubb, Edge 84.0 12th of 109
Phillips, Edge 79.3 20th of 109
Goode, Edge 57.6
Ogbah, Edge 46.6
 
Hard to believe Ramsey is 10th. Obviously, that's not bad. But based on what I've seen how isn't he 1st?
 
No QB is throwing in his direction. When they throw to his side of the field, it is always a short pass and because it is completed PFF counts that as a completion against him.

That’s why it’s hard to take PFF ratings seriously, IMO.
 
