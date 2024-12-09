PFF post week 14 grades

brumdog44
Active Roster
|Tagovailoa
|QB
|75.8
|22nd of 40
|Huntley
|QB
|62.3
|Thompson
|QB
|39.7
|Hill
|WR
|72.8
|44th of 128
|Waddle
|WR
|74.6
|37th of 128
|Washington
|WR
|48.3
|126th of 128
|Beckham
|WR
|48.6
|Achane
|HB
|78.2
|14th of 59
|Wright
|HB
|67.7
|Mostert
|HB
|68.3
|34th of 59
|Ingold
|FB
|48.6
|7th of 7
|Smith
|TE
|77.8
|6th of 79
|Conner
|TE
|49
|Hill
|TE
|41.8
|79th of 79
|Smythe
|TE
|44
|78th of 79
|Brewer
|C
|76.2
|7th of 41
|Cotton
|G
|67
|Jones
|G
|58.3
|53rd of 73
|Eichenberg
|G
|54.6
|63rd of 73
|Armstead
|T
|91.2
|3rd of 80
|Lamm
|T
|72.8
|30th of 80
|Jackson
|T
|60
|61st of 80
|Paul
|T
|52
|Ramsey
|CB
|75.5
|9th of 117
|Fuller
|CB
|67.7
|48th of 117
|Duck
|CB
|57.4
|85th of 117
|Kohou
|CB
|49.7
|112th of 117
|Smith
|CB
|33.6
|Neal
|CB
|53.3
|Maye
|S
|70.5
|Holland
|S
|60.5
|59th of 91
|Poyer
|S
|62.5
|50th of 91
|Campbell
|S
|35.1
|Brooks
|LB
|74.8
|14th of 84
|Riley
|LB
|68.7
|Dodson
|LB
|64.4
|42nd of 84
|Walker
|LB
|54.5
|72nd of 84
|Campbell
|DI
|82.1
|7th of 123
|Sieler
|DI
|79.5
|8th of 123
|Hand
|DI
|63.3
|41st of 123
|Jones
|DI
|56
|69th of 123
|Phillips
|ED
|66.1
|Ogbah
|ED
|54.9
|93rd of 116
|Robinson
|ED
|68.5
|41st of 116
|Bowser
|ED
|53
|100th of 116
|Bell
|ED
|65,2