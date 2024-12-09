 PFF post week 14 grades | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

PFF post week 14 grades

TagovailoaQB75.822nd of 40
HuntleyQB62.3
ThompsonQB39.7
HillWR72.844th of 128
WaddleWR74.637th of 128
WashingtonWR48.3126th of 128
BeckhamWR48.6
AchaneHB78.214th of 59
WrightHB67.7
MostertHB68.334th of 59
IngoldFB48.67th of 7
SmithTE77.86th of 79
ConnerTE49
HillTE41.879th of 79
SmytheTE4478th of 79
BrewerC76.27th of 41
CottonG67
JonesG58.353rd of 73
EichenbergG54.663rd of 73
ArmsteadT91.23rd of 80
LammT72.830th of 80
JacksonT6061st of 80
PaulT52
RamseyCB75.59th of 117
FullerCB67.748th of 117
DuckCB57.485th of 117
KohouCB49.7112th of 117
SmithCB33.6
NealCB53.3
MayeS70.5
HollandS60.559th of 91
PoyerS62.550th of 91
CampbellS35.1
BrooksLB74.814th of 84
RileyLB68.7
DodsonLB64.442nd of 84
WalkerLB54.572nd of 84
CampbellDI82.17th of 123
SielerDI79.58th of 123
HandDI63.341st of 123
JonesDI5669th of 123
PhillipsED66.1
OgbahED54.993rd of 116
RobinsonED68.541st of 116
BowserED53100th of 116
BellED65,2
 
Not sure how any of that means jack ****, but …

How was Mostert 34th of 59 when he didn’t play?!?
 
Tua is still lower than I figure he would be..
There's a few games now and he doesn't climb up the ranks.
 
The only way I see this as possible is if you're going by season total numbers and not per game played. I guess if you're going by Tua's 9 game numbers vs other qbs 13 game number than Tua might be 22. Tua leads the league in completion %, He's tied for 3rd in passer rating, he's 2nd in yards per game. Has td/int ratio that's slightly above 4/1. Not sure that equals 22 overall in my book.
 
