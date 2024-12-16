PFF post week 15 Dolphins' season ratings

brumdog44
Active Roster
|Tagovailoa
|QB
|68.9
|27th of 40
|Huntley
|QB
|62.3
|Hill
|WR
|71.2
|47th of 128
|Waddle
|WR
|73.5
|37th of 128
|Washington
|WR
|52.1
|121st of 128
|Achane
|HB
|77.6
|12th of 59
|Wright
|HB
|66.2
|Mostert
|HB
|69.3
|34th of 59
|Ingold
|FB
|48.3
|7th of 7
|Smith
|TE
|78.1
|6th of 78
|Conner
|TE
|49
|Hill
|TE
|41.3
|78th of 78
|Smythe
|TE
|44.1
|77th of 78
|Brewer
|C
|74
|7th of 41
|Cotton
|G
|67
|Jones
|G
|56.1
|60th of 76
|Eichenberg
|G
|51.5
|71st of 76
|Armstead
|T
|91.2
|2nd of 80
|Lamm
|T
|72.8
|29th of 80
|Jackson
|T
|60
|62nd of 80
|Paul
|T
|50.7
|Carman
|T
|42.2
|Ramsey
|CB
|75.5
|12th of 115
|Fuller
|CB
|67.3
|46th of 115
|Duck
|CB
|57.4
|Kohou
|CB
|57.4
|86th of 115
|Smith
|CB
|33.6
|Neal
|CB
|53.6
|Maye
|S
|70.5
|Holland
|S
|60.9
|59th of 92
|Poyer
|S
|62.7
|51st of 92
|Campbell
|S
|33.5
|Bonner
|S
|31.3
|Brooks
|LB
|76.4
|10th of 83
|Riley
|LB
|56.6
|Dodson
|LB
|64.4
|40th of 83
|Walker
|LB
|53.3
|73rd of 83
|Campbell
|DI
|83.4
|6th of 121
|Sieler
|DI
|81
|8th of 121
|Hand
|DI
|63.3
|41st of 121
|Jones
|DI
|51.2
|90th of 121
|Phillips
|ED
|66.1
|Ogbah
|ED
|53.6
|100th of 116
|Robinson
|ED
|70.6
|35th of 116
|Bowser
|ED
|53
|103rd of 116
|Bell
|ED
|65.3