PFF post week 15 Dolphins' season ratings

TagovailoaQB68.927th of 40
HuntleyQB62.3
HillWR71.247th of 128
WaddleWR73.537th of 128
WashingtonWR52.1121st of 128
AchaneHB77.612th of 59
WrightHB66.2
MostertHB69.334th of 59
IngoldFB48.37th of 7
SmithTE78.16th of 78
ConnerTE49
HillTE41.378th of 78
SmytheTE44.177th of 78
BrewerC747th of 41
CottonG67
JonesG56.160th of 76
EichenbergG51.571st of 76
ArmsteadT91.22nd of 80
LammT72.829th of 80
JacksonT6062nd of 80
PaulT50.7
CarmanT42.2
RamseyCB75.512th of 115
FullerCB67.346th of 115
DuckCB57.4
KohouCB57.486th of 115
SmithCB33.6
NealCB53.6
MayeS70.5
HollandS60.959th of 92
PoyerS62.751st of 92
CampbellS33.5
BonnerS31.3
BrooksLB76.410th of 83
RileyLB56.6
DodsonLB64.440th of 83
WalkerLB53.373rd of 83
CampbellDI83.46th of 121
SielerDI818th of 121
HandDI63.341st of 121
JonesDI51.290th of 121
PhillipsED66.1
OgbahED53.6100th of 116
RobinsonED70.635th of 116
BowserED53103rd of 116
BellED65.3
 
I think this fullback leading the run clearly isn't working anymore, something's got to give there
 
