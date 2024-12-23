 PFF post week 16 season grades | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

PFF post week 16 season grades

TagovailoaQB70.227th of 41
HuntleyQB62.3
HillWR72.144th of 129
WaddleWR73.539th of 129
WashingtonWR54.1119th of 129
AchaneHB82.110th of 60
WrightHB66.2
MostertHB70.431st of 60
WilsonHB60.8
IngoldFB45.47th of 7
SmithTE79.45th of 78
ConnerTE49
HillTE4078th of 78
SmytheTE4575th of 78
BrewerC73.78th of 42
WynnG70.3
CottonG67
JonesG56.957th of 74
EichenbergG52.669th of 74
ArmsteadT92.12nd of 79
LammT74.226th of 79
JacksonT6062nd of 80
PaulT50.7
CarmanT42.2
RamseyCB7418th of 118
FullerCB66.258th of 118
DuckCB57.6
KohouCB60.379th of 118
SmithCB33.6
NealCB54.4
MayeS70.5
HollandS62.459th of 95
PoyerS62.558th of 95
CampbellS37.6
BonnerS31.3
BrooksLB74.714th of 84
RileyLB48
DodsonLB64.438th of 84
WalkerLB4879th of 84
CampbellDI836th of 126
SielerDI81.58th of 126
HandDI63.344th of 126
JonesDI49.396th of 126
PhillipsED66.1
OgbahED55.295th of 116
RobinsonED70.637th of 116
BowserED53104th of 116
BellED67.545th of 116
 
According to those rankings we need in no particular order.

Backup QB

WR with some size

TE to complement Smith

2 new starting OG's

Backup swing OT - Armstead and Lamm both might retire.

Another quality DB

2 new starting safeties

Another LB to pair with Brooks

Another DT if Campbell retires and we still need a young DT anyway.

Another edge player if we release Chubb.
 
That's a lot of needs.

It's looking like Miami may have to revamp the secondary. Holland hasn't played like a keeper and there's not much depth at safety.

Ramsey and Fuller are both really good players, but aren't young. Smith looks like a bust. Duck and Bonner have some potential. Kohou is probably a fringe roster keep.

The needs at guard are obvious and probably the main thing holding this team back.

Absolutely have to find another pass rusher.
 
I honestly don't get the Tua ranking, unless it's yards per pass holding him back?

I think even the people in the know who aren't Tua fans would rank him close to the top 10 at least.
 
3 OLmen and 2 TEs in the bottom 20%. Only 2 on D with significant snaps in bottom 20% - walker and Ogbah. Hard to believe there are that many safeties worse than Holland/Poyer
 
