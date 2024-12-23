PFF post week 16 season grades

brumdog44
Active Roster
|Tagovailoa
|QB
|70.2
|27th of 41
|Huntley
|QB
|62.3
|Hill
|WR
|72.1
|44th of 129
|Waddle
|WR
|73.5
|39th of 129
|Washington
|WR
|54.1
|119th of 129
|Achane
|HB
|82.1
|10th of 60
|Wright
|HB
|66.2
|Mostert
|HB
|70.4
|31st of 60
|Wilson
|HB
|60.8
|Ingold
|FB
|45.4
|7th of 7
|Smith
|TE
|79.4
|5th of 78
|Conner
|TE
|49
|Hill
|TE
|40
|78th of 78
|Smythe
|TE
|45
|75th of 78
|Brewer
|C
|73.7
|8th of 42
|Wynn
|G
|70.3
|Cotton
|G
|67
|Jones
|G
|56.9
|57th of 74
|Eichenberg
|G
|52.6
|69th of 74
|Armstead
|T
|92.1
|2nd of 79
|Lamm
|T
|74.2
|26th of 79
|Jackson
|T
|60
|62nd of 80
|Paul
|T
|50.7
|Carman
|T
|42.2
|Ramsey
|CB
|74
|18th of 118
|Fuller
|CB
|66.2
|58th of 118
|Duck
|CB
|57.6
|Kohou
|CB
|60.3
|79th of 118
|Smith
|CB
|33.6
|Neal
|CB
|54.4
|Maye
|S
|70.5
|Holland
|S
|62.4
|59th of 95
|Poyer
|S
|62.5
|58th of 95
|Campbell
|S
|37.6
|Bonner
|S
|31.3
|Brooks
|LB
|74.7
|14th of 84
|Riley
|LB
|48
|Dodson
|LB
|64.4
|38th of 84
|Walker
|LB
|48
|79th of 84
|Campbell
|DI
|83
|6th of 126
|Sieler
|DI
|81.5
|8th of 126
|Hand
|DI
|63.3
|44th of 126
|Jones
|DI
|49.3
|96th of 126
|Phillips
|ED
|66.1
|Ogbah
|ED
|55.2
|95th of 116
|Robinson
|ED
|70.6
|37th of 116
|Bowser
|ED
|53
|104th of 116
|Bell
|ED
|67.5
|45th of 116