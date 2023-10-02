PFF post week 4 cumulative grades

brumdog44
Active Roster
Here you go. Couple of notes: Mostert was the league's #1 rated halfback entering the week. He fell to #6 but the new #1 rated back is Achane. Kohou's ranking fefll 30 spots this week. Eichenberg entered the week with a 29.0 rating and found a way to even get worse. Might possibly be the worst rated played among all ranked players regardless of position.
Tua, QB 88.3 1st of 34
Hill, WR 92.6 2nd of 111
Waddle, WR 80.5 11th of 111
Cracraft, WR 73.1
Berrios, WR 71.0 35th of 111
EZ, WR 60.3
Achane, HB 93.5 1st of 50
Mostert, HB 80.0 6th of 50
Ahmed, HB 68.3
Ingold, FB 57.5 4th of 9
Smythe, TE 53.1 46th of 70
Williams, C 80.0 3rd of 36
Eichenberg, C 24.4 36th of 36
Hunt, G 68.2 15th of 76
Wynn, G 53.7 56th of 76
Armstead, T 78.4 10th of 69
Lamm, T 65.2 31st of 69
Jackson, T 61.7 36th of 69
Bethel, CB 74.2 20th of 109
Kohou, CB 63.5 57th of 109
Howard, CB 53.5 81st of 109
Apple, CB 49.9 94th of 109
Holland, S 91.7 2nd of 87
Elliott, S 76.2 14th of 87
Jones, S 60.2
Long, LB 62.7 46th of 78
Riley, LB 56.5
Baker, LB 52.5 69th of 78
Wilkins, DI 74.3 19th of 128
Sieler, DI 61.4 56th of 128
Davis, DI 54.6 82nd of 128
Van Ginkel, Edge 87.7 8th of 110
Chubb, Edge 68.1 44th of 110
Phillips, Edge 57.1 of 110
Ogbah, Edge 44.9 101st of 110
