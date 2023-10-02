 PFF post week 4 cumulative grades | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

PFF post week 4 cumulative grades

brumdog44

brumdog44

Active Roster
Joined
Oct 24, 2010
Messages
9,950
Reaction score
12,065
Here you go. Couple of notes: Mostert was the league's #1 rated halfback entering the week. He fell to #6 but the new #1 rated back is Achane. Kohou's ranking fefll 30 spots this week. Eichenberg entered the week with a 29.0 rating and found a way to even get worse. Might possibly be the worst rated played among all ranked players regardless of position.

Tua, QB 88.3 1st of 34

Hill, WR 92.6 2nd of 111
Waddle, WR 80.5 11th of 111
Cracraft, WR 73.1
Berrios, WR 71.0 35th of 111
EZ, WR 60.3

Achane, HB 93.5 1st of 50
Mostert, HB 80.0 6th of 50
Ahmed, HB 68.3

Ingold, FB 57.5 4th of 9

Smythe, TE 53.1 46th of 70

Williams, C 80.0 3rd of 36
Eichenberg, C 24.4 36th of 36

Hunt, G 68.2 15th of 76
Wynn, G 53.7 56th of 76

Armstead, T 78.4 10th of 69
Lamm, T 65.2 31st of 69
Jackson, T 61.7 36th of 69

Bethel, CB 74.2 20th of 109
Kohou, CB 63.5 57th of 109
Howard, CB 53.5 81st of 109
Apple, CB 49.9 94th of 109

Holland, S 91.7 2nd of 87
Elliott, S 76.2 14th of 87
Jones, S 60.2

Long, LB 62.7 46th of 78
Riley, LB 56.5
Baker, LB 52.5 69th of 78

Wilkins, DI 74.3 19th of 128
Sieler, DI 61.4 56th of 128
Davis, DI 54.6 82nd of 128


Van Ginkel, Edge 87.7 8th of 110
Chubb, Edge 68.1 44th of 110
Phillips, Edge 57.1 of 110
Ogbah, Edge 44.9 101st of 110
 
How in the world is Eichenberg that high??? I thought he’d be in the single digits for sure!
 
ForksPhin said:
LBs and interior D-line……abysmal.

Eichenberg should have been cut a year ago. If he is required to play going forward, I am convinced that he will single-handedly ruin our season.
Click to expand...
Are you wondering about Chubb? I expect so much more than him. There was lots of hype with him when he was with the Broncos. How does Fangio get him going?
 
glufinfan said:
Are you wondering about Chubb? I expect so much more than him. There was lots of hype with him when he was with the Broncos. How does Fangio get him going?
Click to expand...
I’m not seeing any variance in Chubb’s pass rushing arsenal. Admittedly, I don’t study the game replays play-by-play, but with the naked eye, he seems to basically bullrush directly into the LT or attempt to go deep and around the LT. Every play. He has to be one of the easier guys to block in the league.
 
AZStryker said:
How in the world is Eichenberg that high??? I thought he’d be in the single digits for sure!
Click to expand...
If they have a negative grade that was what he deserved for the Buffalo game. Horrible snaps and the interior of the pocket was destroyed all game long.
 
And by the way, way when when every guy on your O has a good grade, perhaps it’s your scheme?

I would not be opposed to an in season firing of Fangio if we don’t improve by week 10-12-ish. I know it’s too early, but what if he’s just here for the fishing? Wouldn’t be the first guy to do that to us.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom