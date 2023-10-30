PFF post-week 8 season ratings

brumdog44
Active Roster
Tua, QB 88.7 2nd of 36
Hill, WR 94.0 1st of 120
Waddle, WR 82.3 12th of 120
Cracraft, WR 73.1
Berrios, WR 65.1 61st of 120
Wilson, WR 65.2 59th of 120
EZ, WR 60.3
Claypool, WR 56.2 (98th of 120)
Achane, HB 93.6
Mostert, HB 88.8 1st of 49
Ahmed, HB 63.0
J.WIlson, HB 56.0
Ingold, FB 54.4 6th of 10
Smythe, TE 50.4 54th of 70
Hill, TE 39.4 67th of 70
Williams, C 77.2 6th of 38
Eichenberg, C 34.0 38th of 38
Hunt, G 73.4 8th of 80
Wynn, G 47.8 69th of 80
Cotton, G 48.9
Armstead, T 78.4
Lamm, T 65.1 37th of 75
Smith, T 64.0
Jackson, T 60.0 45th of 75
Ramsey, CB 90.0
Bethel, CB/S 71.5
Kohou, CB 65.9 46th of 116
Needham, CB 63.7
Howard, CB 53.3 93rd of 116
Apple, CB 56.4 83rd of 116
Holland, S 90.4 1st of 87
Elliott, S 80.0 8th of 87
Jones, S 60.6
Campbell, S 51.4
Long, LB 77.5 20th of 80
Riley, LB 64.0
Baker, LB 59.3 62nd of 80
Wilkins, DI 79.7 10th of 125
Sieler, DI 57.7 71st of 125
Davis, DI 50.4 94th of 125
Van Ginkel, Edge 90.2 7th of 113
Chubb, Edge 80.6 17th of 113
Phillips, Edge 73.3 28th of 113
Goode, Edge 58.3
Ogbah, Edge 43.4 107th of 113
