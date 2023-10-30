 PFF post-week 8 season ratings | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

PFF post-week 8 season ratings

brumdog44

brumdog44

Active Roster
Joined
Oct 24, 2010
Messages
10,671
Reaction score
13,395
Tua, QB 88.7 2nd of 36

Hill, WR 94.0 1st of 120
Waddle, WR 82.3 12th of 120
Cracraft, WR 73.1
Berrios, WR 65.1 61st of 120
Wilson, WR 65.2 59th of 120
EZ, WR 60.3
Claypool, WR 56.2 (98th of 120)

Achane, HB 93.6
Mostert, HB 88.8 1st of 49
Ahmed, HB 63.0
J.WIlson, HB 56.0

Ingold, FB 54.4 6th of 10

Smythe, TE 50.4 54th of 70
Hill, TE 39.4 67th of 70

Williams, C 77.2 6th of 38
Eichenberg, C 34.0 38th of 38

Hunt, G 73.4 8th of 80
Wynn, G 47.8 69th of 80
Cotton, G 48.9

Armstead, T 78.4
Lamm, T 65.1 37th of 75
Smith, T 64.0
Jackson, T 60.0 45th of 75

Ramsey, CB 90.0
Bethel, CB/S 71.5
Kohou, CB 65.9 46th of 116
Needham, CB 63.7
Howard, CB 53.3 93rd of 116
Apple, CB 56.4 83rd of 116

Holland, S 90.4 1st of 87
Elliott, S 80.0 8th of 87
Jones, S 60.6
Campbell, S 51.4

Long, LB 77.5 20th of 80
Riley, LB 64.0
Baker, LB 59.3 62nd of 80

Wilkins, DI 79.7 10th of 125
Sieler, DI 57.7 71st of 125
Davis, DI 50.4 94th of 125


Van Ginkel, Edge 90.2 7th of 113
Chubb, Edge 80.6 17th of 113
Phillips, Edge 73.3 28th of 113
Goode, Edge 58.3
Ogbah, Edge 43.4 107th of 113
 
I just open this thread to see where Ogbah is at. Its become a twisted obsession of mine.
 
Austin Jackson seems a little low, otherwise looks about right. 3 edge rushers in the Top 28. That's MONEY
 
BobbbyTee said:
Austin Jackson seems a little low, otherwise looks about right. 3 edge rushers in the Top 28. That's MONEY
Click to expand...
I think both Jackson and Lamm seem low based upon the eye test. I saw yesterday alone that Jackson had 45+ pas blocks and didn’t allow a single pressure.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom