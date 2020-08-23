PFF Pre-Season All-Conference Teams

silverfin
08/09/89 - 20/04/18
Finheaven VIP
Good reference for anyone wanting to take a look at some of the best players in the country, by conference.
SEC: https://www.pff.com/news/college-what-would-have-been-2020-pff-college-all-sec-team
ACC: https://www.pff.com/news/college-football-pffs-2020-preseason-all-acc-team
Big 10: https://www.pff.com/news/college-football-pffs-2020-preseason-all-big-ten-team
Big 12: https://www.pff.com/news/college-football-pffs-2020-preseason-all-big-12-team
Pac 12: https://www.pff.com/news/college-football-pffs-2020-preseason-all-pac-12-team
