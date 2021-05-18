 PFF Quarterback Rankings: 2021 | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

PFF Quarterback Rankings: 2021

Dolph N.Fan

Dolph N.Fan

Sep 11, 2010
20,652
13,334
Columbus, OH

29. Tua Tagovailoa, Miami Dolphins


It’s hard to adjust to the speed of the game as a rookie, especially when you don’t know when you're going to be pulled for a savvy veteran. Tua has an opportunity this year to take control of the offense and show he belongs. The Dolphins continue to make solid roster moves through trades, free agency and the draft to surround their young QB with weapons. Tua was exceptionally conservative last year, with only seven big-time throws all season. That's not the worst thing, but he also had 13 turnover-worthy plays.


I'm just going to say this just shows another reason why PFF is becoming less and less credible every season. Their stats never make sense. 2 rookie qbs that haven't played, several spots ahead of Tua? ok then lol

PFF Quarterback Rankings: All 32 starters ahead of the 2021 NFL season | NFL News, Rankings and Statistics | PFF

PFF analyst and former NFL QB Bruce Gradkowski unveils his 32-team NFL QB rankings for the 2021 NFL season. Patrick Mahomes leads the pack, with Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers following closely behind.
Danny

Danny

Apr 17, 2003
40,791
61,346
Kissimmee,FL
once again, I don't care if the media ranks him 32 or 1.......who cares about what they have to say? every player has to go out there on the field and play the games. Rankings don't mean anything.
 
Dolph N.Fan

Dolph N.Fan

Sep 11, 2010
20,652
13,334
Columbus, OH
superphin said:
I could see why you would rank a “generational talent” like Lawrence ahead of Tua but justin fields? I wish I could drink on the job like they do at pff.
Funny that Tua was a “generational talent” before last draft, now he’s chopped liver lol
 
foozool13

foozool13

Jul 3, 2005
6,258
2,003
Los Angeles, CA
He’s really needs to take the next step. He was not very good as a rookie and I know there were a lot of factors, but that’s life. He’s putting the work in and that’s never been a question with him. Hopefully it translates to the field.
 
S

SF Dolphin Fan

May 27, 2005
14,628
9,572
Danny said:
once again, I don't care if the media ranks him 32 or 1.......who cares about what they have to say? every player has to go out there on the field and play the games. Rankings don't mean anything.
Yeah, I don't put too much into that. Or draft grades for that matter.

But if Tua ends up as the 29th quarterback this year, Miami made a big mistake not taking Fields or Lance.

I don't see that happening. Not with the talent Grier has put around him.
 
Delvin

Delvin

Mar 17, 2021
70
64
41
Phoenix
People angry at stats. This is enjoyable. Don't be angry the player was bad. It's just facts.
 
Dolph N.Fan

Dolph N.Fan

Sep 11, 2010
20,652
13,334
Columbus, OH
SF Dolphin Fan said:
Yeah, I don't put too much into that. Or draft grades for that matter.

But if Tua ends up as the 29th quarterback this year, Miami made a big mistake not taking Fields or Lance.

I don't see that happening. Not with the talent Grier has put around him.
If Tua ends up the being the 29th ranked QB this year the mistake wasn’t passing on a QB this year it was drafting Tua last year.
 
Nublar7

Nublar7

Aug 13, 2003
35,964
2,188
120 mi west of Costa Rica
Delvin said:
People angry at stats. This is enjoyable. Don't be angry the player was bad. It's just facts.
The fact is though, the player was not bad and the stats (11 touchdowns to 5 interceptions) show that. Not to mention a 6-3 record as a starter.

The constant Tua bashing by the media, other team's fans, etc. is pretty disrespectful. However, I think in the end this will only be a major positive for the Dolphins. Tua obviously has a chip on his shoulder, is working harder than probably any player on the team and will be out to prove his doubters wrong. The thing I find funny is that before he had his hip injury, he was pretty much the consensus #1 overall pick in the 2020 draft and now people act like he never had any talent to begin with. What else will be funny is when come the season and the media start changing their tune and are so surprised at how well Tua is playing in year #2.
 
G

gregorygrant83

Mar 23, 2009
8,381
4,975
I think Tua did what you want rookies to do, show some promise, but also show enough that you can clearly identify the areas that improvement is needed. All of this while not hurting your team in the win-loss area. Everything else is just noise. Even with the great season Herbert had, if Herbert doesn't improve his weaker areas and just stays at the level he was as a rookie that would be a disappointment. It's all about how players refine their game sharpening their plus skills and eliminating or reducing their problem areas. If Tua does that over his first two or three seasons he'll be fine.

I still can't stress enough the impact no otas or training camp has on a player like Tua, a player who doesn't beat you just on superior athletic skills. Imagine if Trevor Lawrence, who is a better athlete than Tua, opted to holdout and miss offseason work outs, all of training camp and then signed a week before the season starts. People would say he and his agent blew his rookie season by putting himself so far behind 8-ball. Last year's rookie class was put in that boat due to the covid situation.
 
Dolph N.Fan

Dolph N.Fan

Sep 11, 2010
20,652
13,334
Columbus, OH
Nublar7 said:
The fact is though, the player was not bad and the stats (11 touchdowns to 5 interceptions) show that. Not to mention a 6-3 record as a starter.

The constant Tua bashing by the media, other team's fans, etc. is pretty disrespectful. However, I think in the end this will only be a major positive for the Dolphins. Tua obviously has a chip on his shoulder, is working harder than probably any player on the team and will be out to prove his doubters wrong. The thing I find funny is that before he had his hip injury, he was pretty much the consensus #1 overall pick in the 2020 draft and now people act like he never had any talent to begin with. What else will be funny is when come the season and the media start changing their tune and are so surprised at how well Tua is playing in year #2.
These rankings would have you think Cleo Lemon or John Beck was starting for Miami this year lol
 
