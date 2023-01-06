 PFF rankings, one week left | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

PFF rankings, one week left

Tua, QB: 81.9 (8th of 38)
Bridgewater, QB 71.2
Thompson, QB 52.0
Hill, WR 92.3 (1st of 118)
Waddle, WR 83.6 (10th of 118)
Cracraft, WR 77.1
Sherfield, WR 64.0 (82nd of 118)
Wilson, WR 63.5
Sander, WR 50.6
Ahmed, HB 77.6
Mostert, HB 73.3 (27th of 61)
Wilson, HB 66.1 (48th of 61)
Gaskin, HB 65.0
Ingold, FB 57.7 (2nd of 6)
Long, TE 59.7
Gesicki, TE 58.7 (44th of 75)
Smythe, TE 57.9 (51st of 75)
Williams, C 76.7 (5th of 39)
Hunt, G 71.8 (13th of 79)
Jones, G 61.9 (42nd of 79)
Eichenberg, G 41.4 (74th of 79)
Armstead, T 77.5 (14th of 80)
Lamm, T 67.0
Shell, T 65.0 (54th of 80)
Jackson, T 57.9
Little, T 33.5 (80th of 80)

Kohou, CB 67.0 (46th of 123)
Needham, CB 63.7 (65th of 123)
Howard, CB 58.2 (85th of 123)
Iggy, CB 51.8
Crossen, CB 49.9 (113th of 123)
Holland, S 68.4 (37th of 88)
McKinley, S 68.1
Br. Jones, S 61.1 (61st of 88)
Row, S 55.7 (76th of 88)
Bethel, S 51.4
Baker, LB 77.1 (12th of 84)
Roberts, LB 58.2 (56th of 84)
Riley, LB 56.5 (61st of 84)
Tindall, LB 43.0
Wilkins, DI 85.3 (7th of 128)
Sieler, DI 73.6 (2oth of 128)
Davis,DI 42.8 (117th of 128
Phillips, Edge 85.3 (11th of 119)
Van Ginkel, Edge 74.9 (30th of 119)
Ingram, Edge 70.5 (43rd of119)
Chubb, Edge 67.7 (55th of 119)
 
S

Am I missing something with Baker? Don't see that one.

Overall, much better grades from the offensive line than a year ago. That's a huge positive.
 
