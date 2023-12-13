 PFF rankings through week 14 | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

PFF rankings through week 14

brumdog44

brumdog44

Club Member
Joined
Oct 24, 2010
Messages
12,119
Reaction score
15,978
Tua, QB 88.9 4th of 38

Hill, WR 94.0 1st of 119
Waddle, WR 89.5 6th of 119
Cracraft, WR 64.0
Wilson, WR 68.5 53rd of 119
Berrios, WR 59.5 2nd of 119

Achane, HB 92.7 1st of 57
Mostert, HB 86.5 4th of 57
Ahmed, HB 61.0
J.WIlson, HB 59.4

Ingold, FB 49.4 9th of 10

Smythe, TE 50.3 60th of 72
Hill, TE 39.6 71st of 72

Williams, C 86.5 1st of 39
Eichenberg, C 50.5 34th of 38 (rating is combined C/G, ranking is compared to C)

Hunt, G 77,6 4th of 78
Cotton, G 55.6 54th of 78
Wynn, G 47.8 66th of 78
Jones, G 55.4

Armstead, T 75.7 18th of 84
Smith, T 75.5
Lamm, T 67.2 38th of 84
Jackson, T 67.5 37th of 84

Ramsey, CB 74.8 18th of 119
Bethel, CB/S 73.7
Kohou, CB 68.9 34th of 119
Howard, CB 57.9 87th out of 119
Apple, CB 56.4 91st of 119

Holland, S 91.2 2nd of 92
Elliott, S 72.9 20th of 92
Jones, S 69.5 32nd of 92
Needham, S 74.1
Campbell, S 46.2

Long, LB 69.3 37th of 80
Riley, LB 68.2
Baker, LB 63.9 50th of 80

Wilkins, DI 74.5 20th of 131
Sieler, DI 63.3 55th of 131
Davis, DI 56.3 81st of 131


Van Ginkel, Edge 90.4 7th of 109
Chubb, Edge 86.7 12th of 109
Phillips, Edge 79.3 19th of 109
Goode, Edge 57.6
Ogbah, Edge 51.6
 
B. Jones ought to have 50 points deducted for killing our own players.

Also, please acquire a better TE (even though I hold out hope for Hill).
 
With all the disasters along that OL, we have a guy rated 75.5 sitting on the bench. How can we get Smith in the lineup? Can he play LG? With Armstead back supposedly this week, we will be sitting Lamm and Smith and starting 3 sieves inside
 
zucca said:
With all the disasters along that OL, we have a guy rated 75.5 sitting on the bench. How can we get Smith in the lineup? Can he play LG? With Armstead back supposedly this week, we will be sitting Lamm and Smith and starting 3 sieves inside
Click to expand...
Kion Smith's rating is a pretty small sample space -- 57 snaps all year. I think you'd see that drop with more action.
 
Without Hunt, Connor Williams and Armstead, those stats show our guards are in the bottom quarter of the league and tackles top 1/3. Average of combined line is currently at the bottom third of the league without the 3 top starters and probably worse from a cohesiveness standpoint.

average at the bottom quarter of the league
Cotton, G 55.6 54th of 78
Wynn, G 47.8 66th of 78
Jones, G 55.4

average at the top third of the league
Smith, T 75.5 20th?
Lamm, T 67.2 38th of 84
Jackson, T 67.5 37th of 84
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom