PFF rankings through week 14

Tua, QB 88.9 4th of 38
Hill, WR 94.0 1st of 119
Waddle, WR 89.5 6th of 119
Cracraft, WR 64.0
Wilson, WR 68.5 53rd of 119
Berrios, WR 59.5 2nd of 119
Achane, HB 92.7 1st of 57
Mostert, HB 86.5 4th of 57
Ahmed, HB 61.0
J.WIlson, HB 59.4
Ingold, FB 49.4 9th of 10
Smythe, TE 50.3 60th of 72
Hill, TE 39.6 71st of 72
Williams, C 86.5 1st of 39
Eichenberg, C 50.5 34th of 38 (rating is combined C/G, ranking is compared to C)
Hunt, G 77,6 4th of 78
Cotton, G 55.6 54th of 78
Wynn, G 47.8 66th of 78
Jones, G 55.4
Armstead, T 75.7 18th of 84
Smith, T 75.5
Lamm, T 67.2 38th of 84
Jackson, T 67.5 37th of 84
Ramsey, CB 74.8 18th of 119
Bethel, CB/S 73.7
Kohou, CB 68.9 34th of 119
Howard, CB 57.9 87th out of 119
Apple, CB 56.4 91st of 119
Holland, S 91.2 2nd of 92
Elliott, S 72.9 20th of 92
Jones, S 69.5 32nd of 92
Needham, S 74.1
Campbell, S 46.2
Long, LB 69.3 37th of 80
Riley, LB 68.2
Baker, LB 63.9 50th of 80
Wilkins, DI 74.5 20th of 131
Sieler, DI 63.3 55th of 131
Davis, DI 56.3 81st of 131
Van Ginkel, Edge 90.4 7th of 109
Chubb, Edge 86.7 12th of 109
Phillips, Edge 79.3 19th of 109
Goode, Edge 57.6
Ogbah, Edge 51.6
