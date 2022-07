fansinceGWilson said: I maintain a playoff spot will depend on the 1st 5-6 games and on coaching. Click to expand...

I think if miami goes 2-2 for first 4 games, that would be huge. Especially considering the middle part of the schedule doesn't look too bad. I obviously would like miami 4-0 or 3-1. But going .500 with those brutal 4 games would help miami have a decent record or chance to be in a pretty good spot going forward. I feel miami's best chance for the two wins is first two games. I know patriots are tough, but miami wins at home vs patriots a lot, that miami heat. It's a different season, but miami figured a way how to defend lamar last time. The bills one tho, idk and then bengas on a short week right after. That will be really tough to play a very good bills team and then little rest to play superbowl team bengals