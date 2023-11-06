PFF ratings and ranks through 9 weeks

brumdog44
Active Roster
Tua, QB 87.5 4th of 36
Hill, WR 93.0 1st of 118
Waddle, WR 84.5 8th of 118
Cracraft, WR 73.1
Berrios, WR 63.6 70th of 118
Wilson, WR 64.6 64th of 118
EZ, WR 60.3
Claypool, WR 53.8 106th of 118
Achane, HB 93.6
Mostert, HB 87.3 2nd of 58
Ahmed, HB 62.6 49th of 58
J.WIlson, HB 54.7
Ingold, FB 51.3 8th of 10
Smythe, TE 52.2 50th of 68
Hill, TE 39.7 67th of 68
Williams, C 77.1 7th of 38
Eichenberg, C 36.2 38th of 38
Hunt, G 73.4 9th of 81
Wynn, G 47.8 71st of 81
Cotton, G 59.1 43rd of 81
Jones, G 46.2
Armstead, T 79.0
Lamm, T 65.1 37th of 75
Smith, T 64.0
Jackson, T 60.9 46th of 76
Ramsey, CB 80.3
Bethel, CB/S 71.5
Kohou, CB 62.4 60th of 113
Needham, CB 64.0
Howard, CB 59.1 75th of 113
Apple, CB 56.4 82nd of 113
Holland, S 89.5 2nd of 87
Elliott, S 76.6 12th of 87
Jones, S 60.6
Campbell, S 51.4
Long, LB 77.7 19th of 80
Riley, LB 64.0
Baker, LB 56.4 70th of 80
Wilkins, DI 74.9 18th of 126
Sieler, DI 60.4 58th of 126
Davis, DI 48.5 104th of 125
Van Ginkel, Edge 89.8 8th of 107
Chubb, Edge 78.2 23rd of 107
Phillips, Edge 70.4 43rd of 107
Goode, Edge 58.3
Ogbah, Edge 43.4 107th of 113
Hill, WR 93.0 1st of 118
Waddle, WR 84.5 8th of 118
Cracraft, WR 73.1
Berrios, WR 63.6 70th of 118
Wilson, WR 64.6 64th of 118
EZ, WR 60.3
Claypool, WR 53.8 106th of 118
Achane, HB 93.6
Mostert, HB 87.3 2nd of 58
Ahmed, HB 62.6 49th of 58
J.WIlson, HB 54.7
Ingold, FB 51.3 8th of 10
Smythe, TE 52.2 50th of 68
Hill, TE 39.7 67th of 68
Williams, C 77.1 7th of 38
Eichenberg, C 36.2 38th of 38
Hunt, G 73.4 9th of 81
Wynn, G 47.8 71st of 81
Cotton, G 59.1 43rd of 81
Jones, G 46.2
Armstead, T 79.0
Lamm, T 65.1 37th of 75
Smith, T 64.0
Jackson, T 60.9 46th of 76
Ramsey, CB 80.3
Bethel, CB/S 71.5
Kohou, CB 62.4 60th of 113
Needham, CB 64.0
Howard, CB 59.1 75th of 113
Apple, CB 56.4 82nd of 113
Holland, S 89.5 2nd of 87
Elliott, S 76.6 12th of 87
Jones, S 60.6
Campbell, S 51.4
Long, LB 77.7 19th of 80
Riley, LB 64.0
Baker, LB 56.4 70th of 80
Wilkins, DI 74.9 18th of 126
Sieler, DI 60.4 58th of 126
Davis, DI 48.5 104th of 125
Van Ginkel, Edge 89.8 8th of 107
Chubb, Edge 78.2 23rd of 107
Phillips, Edge 70.4 43rd of 107
Goode, Edge 58.3
Ogbah, Edge 43.4 107th of 113