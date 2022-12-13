 PFF ratings....get prepared for player drops | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

PFF ratings....get prepared for player drops

After the Chargers game:

Tagovailoa, QB 87.2 (5th of 37)

Hill, WR 92.4 (1st of 123)
Waddle, WR 81.5 (11th of 123)
Cracraft, WR 79.5
Sherfield, WR 66.1 (71st of 123)
Wilson, WR 63.7

Mostert, HB 69.6 (33rd of 64)
Wilson, HB 67.1 (41st of 64)
Gaskin, HB 65.0
Ahmed, HB 63.6

Ingold, FB 59.8 (3rd of 7)

Gesecki, TE 59.6 (37th of 73)
Smythe, TE 54.2 (59th of 73)

Williams, C 77.5 (5th of 38)

Hunt, G 73.8 (9th of 86)
Jones, G 59.9 (52nd of 86)
Eich, G 44.8 (78th of 86)

Armstead, T 76.6 (13th of 80)
Shell, T 60.1 (64th of 80)
Jackson, T 58.0
Little, T 32.4 (80th of 80)

Kohou, CB 70.4 (30th of 120)
Needham, CB 63.7 (55th of 120)
Howard, CB 58.3 (78th of 120)
Bethel, CB 56.8
Crossen, CB 50.1 (103rd of 120)
Iggy, CB 48.2

McKinley, S 71.2
Holland, S 69.0 (33rd of 89)
Br. Jones, S 61.1 (60th of 89)
Rowe, S 54.4 (78th of 89)

Baker, LB 74.0 (16th of 82)
Riley, LB 63.1 (42nd of 82)
Roberts, LB 58.3 (56th of 82)
Tindall, LB 43.0

Wilkins, DI 83.4 (10th of 124)
Sieler, DI 74.0 (20th of 124)
Jenkins, DI 55.9 (72nd of 124)

Phillips, Edge 86.7 (7th of 120)
Van Ginkel, Edge 73.3 (33rd of 120)
Ingram, Edge 72.5 (37th of 120)
Chubb, Edge 68.0 (47th of 120)
Ogbah, Edge 52.1 (100th of 120)
 
Nice but count that sack and it would be even better

He and Wilkins are really coming on

