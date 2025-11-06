 PFF Rookie Grades To Date - Implications | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

PFF Rookie Grades To Date - Implications

Grades in tweet below

-Yes I know PFF is not perfect, especially on a single game basis. However, over a multi-game period their ratings become relatively directionally correct

-Our rookies have been terrible so far

-In addition to it being 9 games, the PFF rankings are consistent with the eyeball test

-HOWEVER, those games are done. There is a chance they get better from here. This is the big issue from my perspective. We need to see how they finish the year. There is a chance they look better with some experience under their belt. My concern is if they do not start looking better the back half of this season, there is not much hope they are going to be good all of the sudden next year.

-I am most surprised by Grant. He is so big and strong, would think he couldn't get shoved around like he does. The one knock on him coming out was "conditioning issues" so maybe that is it. He just does not have the motor to go with the brawn. Jonah has been so bad, it seems like his upside might be Eichenberg.

-Related issue is Chop, who will be getting a lot more playing time. I am concerned about him too, he needs to show he is more than a situational pass rusher. Frankly, the way this year has gone, being a situational pass rusher would be an upside to how he has played.

-These last two drafts were critical, especially given our cap situation and roster holes. There is a chance we really blew it, which is scary. Going back to the discussion about the trade deadline, many people said Pat Paul was the only guy on the whole roster that is untouchable. It is important to have a strong foundation of good young players to get this thing turned around. One more reason a new good GM will be very important.

https://x.com/schadjoe/status/1986161689637576711
 
To use a 2nd round pick on a guard of all things, and then have him perform as literally the worst guard in the NFL . . . oofah! And then to have your 1st round pick playing as poorly as Grant . . . Is it possible that Chris Grier was the worst GM in NFL History???
 
Grant and chop will be fine. Grant is night and day between the first few game. His pad level and leverage have changed immensely from the first few games. DT is typically a position that takes some time to get used to nfl speed and size.

As for chop, he’s just not being used correctly. Weaver is dropping him back into coverage and is taking away his rushes. Phillips being moved should be the best thing for him assuming weaver doesn’t continue to drop him back. Everyone complained about chop the first few games and it was the same case, he was only getting 8-12 pass rushing opportunities a game. Once he was played more and got 20-25 opportunities, he got home with sacks more.
 
I hope you are right. 8 more games. Need to see it. Jonah I worry is a lost cause.
 
That whole “takes time to get used to the NFL” applies to pretty much all positions, no? Funny how some teams who draft folks have quality starters day 1…and Miami’s never on that list. In 2025 particularly, guys that Miami had a shot at and passed on.

Is it talent recognition or development?
 
Weaver just need to rush him more and stop with the wide 9 bs, we didn’t run it much last year not sure why the sudden switch.

As for Jonah, little concerning but the coaches haven’t done him any favors. Switch him to the left in hopes of a better scheme fit of some power on the left and finesse on the right then the whole right went down. Also took away the ability to have brewer help constantly to his side which I believe was the plan. Now we have both guards that need help and are in the running for worst guard in the league. I’m interested to see how the line looks if Daniels and Jackson return to see if that helps any. Certainly not counting on them next year but interested to see how their original plan would have worked.
 
Fair point. I am glad Grier is gone. New GM has to draft better. That means in addition to getting the players right, needs to know how to manage the board and build a team. You don't reach for a run stuffing DT with the 13th pick, for example. Grier just didn't get it across any dimension.
 
It’s possible. The Jets have had some bad ones too.

Since 2020, Grier netted only a couple truly excellent players:

- Achane
- Waddle

Borderline:

- Phiilips
- Holland

That’s kinda it, no?
 
Fans generally don’t appreciate the nuances in OL play. I believe the plan was to have Brewer be able to help Jonah as required. Having both guards need help leaves one of them on an island each play. I think Jonah would grade out closer to average if Daniels and Jackson were healthy. As you stated, moving him to LG only made the current situation worse. I believe that is why the team has shown a lot of patience with him.
 
I never wanted Grant especially at 13.

Watching the MNF game Walter Nolen flashed in his first game with the Cardinals who was selected at 16 and we could have had. He even had a sack in his first game.

I never understood the need to give up such draft capital to trade up for Jonah. If youre going to trade up it better be for a special player not the worst OG in the NFL.

I wanted the DB Amos at 48 who the Commanders selected.

If we kept pick 98 we could have taken DT Deone Walker who has been better than Grant, Skatebo who has been better than Gordon or Safeties Bowman or Ransom who are starters.

We could have also had Gadsden or Horton who are looking like impactful weapons instead of Trader.
 
I’m not sure if call either “excellent.”

Grier’s short comings are well documented. He seriously blows. Good lord.

if he had anything to do with it… Seiler was a good addition. He’s lost it now but was good for 2-3 years prior.
 
You actually believe this coaching staff would have them playing up to their potential? I’ve barely seen a staff set players up to fail like this staff does.
 
I wouldn’t say so. Certain positions are more impactful. Guard should be absolutely a day 1 impactful position. DT typically takes time I mean look at Mason Graham who was a near generational level DT prospect. Hasn’t really done much and he’s playing next possibily this generations best best rusher in Myles Garrett.

Cb I’d say is also a position I wouldn’t expect near instant success as nearly every rule is against them while safety should be less of a learning curve and an instant impact position.

Edge id say is certainly day 1 or atleast we see flashes come rookie year. Rare to see a player just develop into an elite edge rusher. Like I said in chops case think he’s just being used wrong and not enough. Not sure why weaver refuses to let him pass rush early in the beginning of seasons.
 
I had a higher grade on nolen then grant, pick was surprising to say the least. We Could've just taken ratelidge with our 2nd pick and kept the 3rd. Just an awful evaluation right now, hopefully this changes.
 
