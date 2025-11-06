PFF Rookie Grades To Date - Implications

Grades in tweet below-Yes I know PFF is not perfect, especially on a single game basis. However, over a multi-game period their ratings become relatively directionally correct-Our rookies have been terrible so far-In addition to it being 9 games, the PFF rankings are consistent with the eyeball test-I am most surprised by Grant. He is so big and strong, would think he couldn't get shoved around like he does. The one knock on him coming out was "conditioning issues" so maybe that is it. He just does not have the motor to go with the brawn. Jonah has been so bad, it seems like his upside might be Eichenberg.-Related issue is Chop, who will be getting a lot more playing time. I am concerned about him too, he needs to show he is more than a situational pass rusher. Frankly, the way this year has gone, being a situational pass rusher would be an upside to how he has played.