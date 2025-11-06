PFF Rookie Grades To Date - Implications

phinsforlife
#FireTuaMcGrier
Super Donator
Club Member
- Joined
- Dec 4, 2022
- Messages
- 7,511
- Reaction score
- 13,330
- Age
- 49
- Location
- san diego
Grades in tweet below
-Yes I know PFF is not perfect, especially on a single game basis. However, over a multi-game period their ratings become relatively directionally correct
-Our rookies have been terrible so far
-In addition to it being 9 games, the PFF rankings are consistent with the eyeball test
-HOWEVER, those games are done. There is a chance they get better from here. This is the big issue from my perspective. We need to see how they finish the year. There is a chance they look better with some experience under their belt. My concern is if they do not start looking better the back half of this season, there is not much hope they are going to be good all of the sudden next year.
-I am most surprised by Grant. He is so big and strong, would think he couldn't get shoved around like he does. The one knock on him coming out was "conditioning issues" so maybe that is it. He just does not have the motor to go with the brawn. Jonah has been so bad, it seems like his upside might be Eichenberg.
-Related issue is Chop, who will be getting a lot more playing time. I am concerned about him too, he needs to show he is more than a situational pass rusher. Frankly, the way this year has gone, being a situational pass rusher would be an upside to how he has played.
-These last two drafts were critical, especially given our cap situation and roster holes. There is a chance we really blew it, which is scary. Going back to the discussion about the trade deadline, many people said Pat Paul was the only guy on the whole roster that is untouchable. It is important to have a strong foundation of good young players to get this thing turned around. One more reason a new good GM will be very important.
https://x.com/schadjoe/status/1986161689637576711
-Yes I know PFF is not perfect, especially on a single game basis. However, over a multi-game period their ratings become relatively directionally correct
-Our rookies have been terrible so far
-In addition to it being 9 games, the PFF rankings are consistent with the eyeball test
-HOWEVER, those games are done. There is a chance they get better from here. This is the big issue from my perspective. We need to see how they finish the year. There is a chance they look better with some experience under their belt. My concern is if they do not start looking better the back half of this season, there is not much hope they are going to be good all of the sudden next year.
-I am most surprised by Grant. He is so big and strong, would think he couldn't get shoved around like he does. The one knock on him coming out was "conditioning issues" so maybe that is it. He just does not have the motor to go with the brawn. Jonah has been so bad, it seems like his upside might be Eichenberg.
-Related issue is Chop, who will be getting a lot more playing time. I am concerned about him too, he needs to show he is more than a situational pass rusher. Frankly, the way this year has gone, being a situational pass rusher would be an upside to how he has played.
-These last two drafts were critical, especially given our cap situation and roster holes. There is a chance we really blew it, which is scary. Going back to the discussion about the trade deadline, many people said Pat Paul was the only guy on the whole roster that is untouchable. It is important to have a strong foundation of good young players to get this thing turned around. One more reason a new good GM will be very important.
https://x.com/schadjoe/status/1986161689637576711
Last edited: